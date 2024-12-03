Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Match Reaction | Marlie Packer (PWR R8)

03.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s V Loughborough Lightning
Saracens Women’s V Loughborough Lightning

Saracens captain Marlie Packer praised the work of her team after a “proper battle” against a spirited Loughborough Lightning side.

After coming away 32-21 victors at the StoneX Stadium, Packer was pleased with the effort shown by the Sarries squad across the 80 minutes.

“It was a proper battle, but there’s now no team in this league that won’t put up a fight, but Loughborough certainly came at us well.

We obviously got those two early tries that put us in a good position, but we let them back into the game in the latter stages of the first half.”

Despite going into the break level, the hosts managed to keep Lightning at bay recording a five-point victory to get their campaign back on track.

“We had trust in ourselves as a team that we could come away with the victory and we proved just that in the second half. We’ve got players among the replacements can give us that real boost and they did just that today.”

One player who did make an impact from the bench was Fancy Bermudez with the Canadian flyer touching down for her first score in a Saracens shirt.

“Fancy was superb when she came on today, she was electric on the wing and deserved a try in the end.”

Looking ahead to next weekend Packer has stressed the importance of regaining their winning streak Saracens held at the start of the season.

“We had moments today where we were firing on all cylinders, we need to continue that momentum over the next couple of matches.

As I said before there are no easy games in this league anymore so if we want to end up in the play-off positions at the end of the season we are going to need to continue to build and get better as a squad.”

Sarries head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday to face Leicester Tigers before returning to The StoneX to face Bristol Bears on Saturday 21st December.

Ampthill Hartley

Loan Watch: Ampthill Fall Short to Coventry

Eight Saracens ran out for Ampthill this weekend as they fell narrowly short to top of the table Coventry. Tries from Brandon Jackson, Kennedy Sylvester and a player of the match performance from Reggie Hammick wasn’t enough to topple the second tier’s highflyers as Cov ran out 21-27 winners at Dillingham Park. After returning from […]

03.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

