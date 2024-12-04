Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Let's light up StoneX Stadium!

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 04 At 10.38.34
Lightupstonex 1x1

We want YOU to help us on Saturday evening before we take on Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup!

As the teams run out we will be launching a mobile-led light show to make StoneX Stadium look even more spectacular!

CUE, who are leading this are a US-based fan experience pioneer whose innovative technology has been used at sports fixtures across the NFL, NHL, MLB, and NCAA competitions, as well as at F1’s Las Vegas and Miami Grands Prix in 2023.

To join in, download the app on your phone , and then listen out inside the stadium for an announcement that the Light Show is about to begin.

When the teams are about to come out, open the app and point your phone camera towards the pitch!

To make this work, we need all of you to download an app and be ready to hold your phones up.

Please download the app here:

Apple Store:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/stadium-fx/id6445855959

Google Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cueaudio.stadiumfx&hl=en_US

Short URL: https://l.ead.me/saracens

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 12 04 At 10.38.34

Let's light up StoneX Stadium!

We want YOU to help us on Saturday evening before we take on Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup! As the teams run out we will be launching a mobile-led light show to make StoneX Stadium look even more spectacular! CUE, who are leading this are a US-based fan experience pioneer whose innovative technology […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s V Loughborough Lightning

Match Reaction | Marlie Packer (PWR R8)

Saracens captain Marlie Packer praised the work of her team after a “proper battle” against a spirited Loughborough Lightning side. After coming away 32-21 victors at the StoneX Stadium, Packer was pleased with the effort shown by the Sarries squad across the 80 minutes. “It was a proper battle, but there’s now no team in […]

03.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross