Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Premiership Women's Rugby R15-R18 confirmed

04.12.24
Ko
Saracens Women’s V Loughborough Lightning

Premiership Women’s Rugby have today confirmed the dates and kick-off times for Rounds 15-18 of the regular season.

Saracens Women will face a trip to London rivals Harlequins on Saturday 25th January, where they will look for revenge after a defeat to the West Londoners in Round 7. That one kicks off at 3pm.

Round 16 will see the side face another London Derby, as Alex Austerberry’s time travel to Trailfinders Sports Ground to face Trailfinders Women on Saturday 1 February. (KO: 3pm.)

After a rest weekend, it’s two huge home fixtures to round off the regular season. First up, current table-toppers Exeter Chiefs make the trip to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 15th February at 5.30pm, in the live TNT broadcast fixture for Round 17.

The final round of fixtures is set to be a ‘Friday Night Special’ with all four Round 18 fixtures kicking off at 7.45pm on Friday 21st February, as Saracens Women take on Sale Sharks Women at StoneX Stadium in the final round of the regular season.

With all the dates and kick-off times confirmed between now and the final round, it’s set to be a massive few months for your Saracens Women’s team.

They are next at home against Bristol Bears in a Christmas Clash on Saturday 21st December and you can book your seats here at our Early Bird price.

