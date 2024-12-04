Premiership Women's Rugby R15-R18 confirmed

Premiership Women’s Rugby have today confirmed the dates and kick-off times for Rounds 15-18 of the regular season.

Saracens Women will face a trip to London rivals Harlequins on Saturday 25th January, where they will look for revenge after a defeat to the West Londoners in Round 7. That one kicks off at 3pm.

Round 16 will see the side face another London Derby, as Alex Austerberry’s time travel to Trailfinders Sports Ground to face Trailfinders Women on Saturday 1 February. (KO: 3pm.)

After a rest weekend, it’s two huge home fixtures to round off the regular season. First up, current table-toppers Exeter Chiefs make the trip to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 15th February at 5.30pm, in the live TNT broadcast fixture for Round 17.

The final round of fixtures is set to be a ‘Friday Night Special’ with all four Round 18 fixtures kicking off at 7.45pm on Friday 21st February, as Saracens Women take on Sale Sharks Women at StoneX Stadium in the final round of the regular season.

With all the dates and kick-off times confirmed between now and the final round, it’s set to be a massive few months for your Saracens Women’s team.

They are next at home against Bristol Bears in a Christmas Clash on Saturday 21st December and you can book your seats here at our Early Bird price.