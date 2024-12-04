Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Tiff Eden signs short-term Saracens deal

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Harlequins Premiership Rugby Cup
2425 Signed Eden 1x1

Saracens is pleased to announce the short-term signing of Tiff Eden. 

Eden originally joined the club on a trial basis during the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, but with Louie Johnson, Alex Goode and Tim Swiel picking up injuries, Eden has been drafted in for the next three months to cover fly half for the Men in Black.

Having begun his career with championship side Nottingham before moving over to Worcester, Eden impressed at Bristol Bears over his five year stint at the club. The fly-half then spent two years in Parma which URC outfit Zebre before returning to England this season.

Eden will be available for selection ahead of Saracens European clash with Vodacom Bulls this weekend.

News

See all news
Saracens V Harlequins Premiership Rugby Cup

Tiff Eden signs short-term Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce the short-term signing of Tiff Eden.  Eden originally joined the club on a trial basis during the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, but with Louie Johnson, Alex Goode and Tim Swiel picking up injuries, Eden has been drafted in for the next three months to cover fly half for the Men […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ko

Premiership Women's Rugby R15-R18 confirmed

Premiership Women’s Rugby have today confirmed the dates and kick-off times for Rounds 15-18 of the regular season. Saracens Women will face a trip to London rivals Harlequins on Saturday 25th January, where they will look for revenge after a defeat to the West Londoners in Round 7. That one kicks off at 3pm. Round […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 04 At 10.38.34

Let's light up StoneX Stadium!

We want YOU to help us on Saturday evening before we take on Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup! As the teams run out we will be launching a mobile-led light show to make StoneX Stadium look even more spectacular! CUE, who are leading this are a US-based fan experience pioneer whose innovative technology […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross