Tiff Eden signs short-term Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce the short-term signing of Tiff Eden.

Eden originally joined the club on a trial basis during the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, but with Louie Johnson, Alex Goode and Tim Swiel picking up injuries, Eden has been drafted in for the next three months to cover fly half for the Men in Black.

Having begun his career with championship side Nottingham before moving over to Worcester, Eden impressed at Bristol Bears over his five year stint at the club. The fly-half then spent two years in Parma which URC outfit Zebre before returning to England this season.

Eden will be available for selection ahead of Saracens European clash with Vodacom Bulls this weekend.