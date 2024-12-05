21st & 22nd December | Foundation Takeover Weekend!

The Saracens Foundation are the charitable arm of the club and run more than 30 projects in the North London and Hertfordshire community, using sport as a tool for positive change.

Twice a year, the Foundation ‘Takeover’ a game at StoneX Stadium, raising awareness and money for the charity. On 21st/22nd December they will be doing so at both games as it is a double header weekend with the Women taking on Bristol and Men hosting Northampton Saints!

There are many activations going on at the game and plenty of ways to get involved:

Enter the Foundation sweepstake to be in with a chance of winning a ball signed by both captains, director of rugby, and the player of the match! Simply guess the final score and first try scorer to be in with a chance of winning. You can enter online or in person by seeking out one of our volunteers in a red t-shirt!

Kit-drive

The Foundation have a boot and kit drive on at StoneX Stadium this weekend in support of their Refuge Project, Sporting Roots. Many of their participants arrive to the UK with only one pair of shoes, which they carefully preserve for their asylum hearings and therefore do not have any shoes for physical activity. Additional to the lack of appropriate footwear, our participants are also in need of warm weather clothing as this is also becoming a barrier to them partaking in physical activity, especially during the winter months.

To help, we’re encouraging spectators to bring any spare and no longer used boots or sports gear to the match, which can be donated at a designated drop-off point.

Drop off points:

Saturday 21st December – Gate A, from gates open until kick off

Sunday 22nd December – Gates A and C, from gates open until kick off

Mulled wine and mince pies

The Foundation will have a mulled wine and mince pie station on Sunday 22nd December at the Men’s game. These will be available inside at the indoor track for purchase. For only £6 warm up with a mug of mulled wine and mince pie.

Donation Trees

Keep an eye out in the Olympic bar and in Hospitality clubs for our donation trees. This is a fun interactive way to donate funds to the foundation this holiday season.

Heads and Tails Fundraising Game

At the Fan Zone there will be a Foundation Heads and Tails Game, where you can take part for £5 and be in to win some awesome Saracens prizes. From bobble hats and foam fingers to signed shirts, come and try your luck. There will be some special guests popping down to help out so keep an eye out and come say hi!

What your support goes towards

The Foundation has had a fantastic year, impacting over 60,000 people in the local community, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our Saracens family.

We fundraise all the money to run our projects in the community so days like our Foundation Take Overs are so important to keep us changing lives in North London and Hertfordshire.

If you would like to support the Foundation or come and see our work in action, please don’t hesitate to get in touch at foundationinfo@saracens.net