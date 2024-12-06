TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 9)

Second-row Georgia Evans is keen for her side to continue the momentum they recovered last weekend against Loughborough, when they travel to Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Last weekend's victory over Loughborough propelled Saracens back into the play-off picture and Evans believes that the result was an important one for her side.

"It was nice to get the win at home. We had a lot of things that we needed to put right. We're still not 100% satisfied with the performance, but the result and the five points were really important for us."

Leicester secured their first victory of the season last Sunday against Sale and, with an exciting mix of new faces and experienced players within their squad, Evans knows that they will be a threat not just this weekend, but in the seasons to come.

"It's great to see the talent that Leicester have in their squad. They've got some great young girls coming through and some really exciting, experienced players too. That's only going to push them to improve every game and I've got no doubt that there will be plenty of emerging stars coming through in that side in the coming seasons."

There are a number of changes from last weekend's victory over Loughborough Lightning.

Up front, Akina Gondwe starts at loosehead prop, alongside co-captain May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford.

Georgia Evans continues in the second-row, with Louise McMillan coming in for her second start of the season.

It's all-change in the back-row too, with Gabrielle Senft and Joia Bennett both coming into the starting XV, having been named as replacements last weekend, with Poppy Cleall also returning to the match day side.

Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison continue at halfback, with Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson named again in the centres.

The back three sees Fancy Bermudez make her first start for Saracens having scored off the bench last weekend, with international colleague Alysha Corrigan joining her on the wing. Co-captain Lotte Sharp moves to fullback for her first start of the season in that position.

The replacements see Bryony Field, Maya Montiel and Carmen Tremelling provide the front-row cover, with Montiel set to feature for the first time since round 3 against Bristol.

Rosie Galligan returns to the side, having picked up a knock against Harlequins two weeks ago, with Marlie Packer also poised to make an impact off the bench.

There's a familiar face at 21, as Leanne Infante returns to Saracens having come out of retirement, whilst Amelia MacDougall and Coreen Grant continue amongst the replacements.

Every game this season has thrown up new challenges for the squad, such is the competitive nature of the league this season and Evans insists that her side are well aware that they need to bring their A-game if they are to secure victory tomorrow afternoon.

"It's been a gruelling period with the run of games everyone has had and there are always going to be some bumps in the road. It's the nature of this league now, everyone is getting better and everyone is competitive, so no game is ever going to be easy and we know that we need to perform every week to be able to secure the results we want."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Fancy Bermudez

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant