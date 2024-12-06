Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 9)

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Evansteamnews
Saracens Women V Hartpury Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Second-row Georgia Evans is keen for her side to continue the momentum they recovered last weekend against Loughborough, when they travel to Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Last weekend's victory over Loughborough propelled Saracens back into the play-off picture and Evans believes that the result was an important one for her side.

"It was nice to get the win at home. We had a lot of things that we needed to put right. We're still not 100% satisfied with the performance, but the result and the five points were really important for us."

Leicester secured their first victory of the season last Sunday against Sale and, with an exciting mix of new faces and experienced players within their squad, Evans knows that they will be a threat not just this weekend, but in the seasons to come.

"It's great to see the talent that Leicester have in their squad. They've got some great young girls coming through and some really exciting, experienced players too. That's only going to push them to improve every game and I've got no doubt that there will be plenty of emerging stars coming through in that side in the coming seasons."

There are a number of changes from last weekend's victory over Loughborough Lightning.

Up front, Akina Gondwe starts at loosehead prop, alongside co-captain May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford.

Georgia Evans continues in the second-row, with Louise McMillan coming in for her second start of the season.

It's all-change in the back-row too, with Gabrielle Senft and Joia Bennett both coming into the starting XV, having been named as replacements last weekend, with Poppy Cleall also returning to the match day side.

Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison continue at halfback, with Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson named again in the centres.

The back three sees Fancy Bermudez make her first start for Saracens having scored off the bench last weekend, with international colleague Alysha Corrigan joining her on the wing. Co-captain Lotte Sharp moves to fullback for her first start of the season in that position.

The replacements see Bryony Field, Maya Montiel and Carmen Tremelling provide the front-row cover, with Montiel set to feature for the first time since round 3 against Bristol.

Rosie Galligan returns to the side, having picked up a knock against Harlequins two weeks ago, with Marlie Packer also poised to make an impact off the bench.

There's a familiar face at 21, as Leanne Infante returns to Saracens having come out of retirement, whilst Amelia MacDougall and Coreen Grant continue amongst the replacements.

Every game this season has thrown up new challenges for the squad, such is the competitive nature of the league this season and Evans insists that her side are well aware that they need to bring their A-game if they are to secure victory tomorrow afternoon.

"It's been a gruelling period with the run of games everyone has had and there are always going to be some bumps in the road. It's the nature of this league now, everyone is getting better and everyone is competitive, so no game is ever going to be easy and we know that we need to perform every week to be able to secure the results we want."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Fancy Bermudez

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 15.17.52

Saracens Men v Vodacom Bulls | Supporter Safety

We are aware of the weather warning currently issued across the United Kingdom. We would encourage all supporters to take extra care and time when travelling to and from, as well as moving around StoneX Stadium. Should the weather warning change, any further updates will be shared on the Club's social media channels and website.

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 05 At 10.09.25

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Vodacom Bulls (ICC - Rd 1)

Saracens captain Maro Itoje knows Saracens will need to be at the top of their game ahead of their Investec Champions Cup opener against the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday. The Men in Black start their European campaign by welcoming the South African outfit to StoneX Stadium, and face the Bulls in their first game for […]

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Evansteamnews

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 9)

Second-row Georgia Evans is keen for her side to continue the momentum they recovered last weekend against Loughborough, when they travel to Leicester Tigers on Saturday. Last weekend's victory over Loughborough propelled Saracens back into the play-off picture and Evans believes that the result was an important one for her side. "It was nice to […]

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross