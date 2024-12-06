Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Vodacom Bulls (ICC - Rd 1)

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 05 At 10.09.25
Bristol Women V Saracens Women

Saracens captain Maro Itoje knows Saracens will need to be at the top of their game ahead of their Investec Champions Cup opener against the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday.

The Men in Black start their European campaign by welcoming the South African outfit to StoneX Stadium, and face the Bulls in their first game for the second year in a row.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made five changes to the side that fell short in Newcastle, with multiple internationals cleared to return after an eventful Autumn Nations Series.

Two changes come in the front row as Jamie George and Marco Riccioni return to the starting XV, joining Rhys Carre in the scrum.

The second row is overhauled, with England duo Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe returning to European action after featuring in all of England's November internationals.

In the back row there are two positional changes, Theo McFarland shifts from lock to blindside flanker, while Juan Martin Gonzalez moves across to the openside. Tom Willis remains a mainstay at number eight.

In the backline Ivan Van Zyl will face his former side continuing at scrum-half, with Fergus Burke partnering him at fly-half.

The only change to the backs comes in the centres, with Lucio Cinti returning to join Nick Tompkins in the midfield. The Argentinian is cleared to return following a packed international campaign which saw him face Italy, France and Ireland.

The back three remains unchanged, with Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliot commanding the wings and Elliot Daly at full-back.

Amongst the replacements, England internationals Theo Dan and Ben Earl will provide considerable impact. Meanwhile, after impressing during the Premiership Cup campaign, Tiff Eden could make his Champions Cup debut off the bench for the Men in Black.

Upon his return to the Saracens starting XV, Club Captain Maro Itoje is eagerly awaiting the resumption of this historic competition.

“This competition is incredibly special, and we are very excited to be starting a new campaign. Some of the best moments of my career and also in the history of this great club have been in this tournament so it is always a highlight of the season when we get going in Europe.

The Bulls are a brilliant team, and we know we’ll need to be right at the top of our game to get a positive result. They have a lot of experience in their group and with the squad they have named to head over here it is a big challenge for us.

We experienced first-hand last season when we went to Pretoria how physical they are so we’ll have to front up and I’m sure with the later kick off it will be a raucous atmosphere here at StoneX.”

There are still a handful of tickets remaining, CLICK HERE to book yours!

Saracens Men team to play Vodacom Bulls:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Ben Earl

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Tiff Eden

23 Tom Parton

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 15.17.52

Saracens Men v Vodacom Bulls | Supporter Safety

We are aware of the weather warning currently issued across the United Kingdom. We would encourage all supporters to take extra care and time when travelling to and from, as well as moving around StoneX Stadium. Should the weather warning change, any further updates will be shared on the Club's social media channels and website.

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 05 At 10.09.25

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Vodacom Bulls (ICC - Rd 1)

Saracens captain Maro Itoje knows Saracens will need to be at the top of their game ahead of their Investec Champions Cup opener against the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday. The Men in Black start their European campaign by welcoming the South African outfit to StoneX Stadium, and face the Bulls in their first game for […]

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Evansteamnews

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 9)

Second-row Georgia Evans is keen for her side to continue the momentum they recovered last weekend against Loughborough, when they travel to Leicester Tigers on Saturday. Last weekend's victory over Loughborough propelled Saracens back into the play-off picture and Evans believes that the result was an important one for her side. "It was nice to […]

06.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross