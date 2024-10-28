Mark McCall's Post Match Reaction | Leicester Tigers

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised the fight in the team during Saturday’s close encounter with Leicester Tigers at the StoneX Stadium.

With injuries, illness and international duty depleting the match day squad, McCall was pleased with the character shown by the group at the weekend.

“I’m really proud of this younger group, we were in a similar situation being down in Bristol last week but we had some experienced internationals on the pitch then we didn’t this time around. I’m pleased with how the team stepped up and pushed Leicester all the way.”

One late change for Sarries came at fly-half with Tim Swiel drafted in late on to pull the strings having only been at the club a matter of days.

“He did great all things considered, we’re lucky to bring in an experienced player like that,” said McCall. “For him to get thrown in the deep end was not easy, but he grew into the game and showed real character.”

The Men in Black walked away from the game with two losing bonus points heading into the international break. Despite not playing their best rugby, McCall was happy with many characteristics on show at the StoneX.

“There’s a good way to lose and a bad way to lose and that was certainly one of the better ways to lose.

Our rugby wasn’t great to begin with, we weren’t in sync, and I think there’s some reasonable explanations for that. But what we did have from the start was resolve, character, fight and spirit and that gets you a long way.”

Saracens now head into a Premiership Rugby Cup fixture block which McCall states is a chance to give younger players a chance to wear the Sarries shirt.

“We’ve always seen it as a development competition, it’s important we have a competition for our younger players to put the jersey on and have their chance.

We do also have a group of players returning from long term injuries, we hope Olly Hartley and Sam Spink will get their first minutes of the season over the next few weeks which is exciting.”