Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Mark McCall's Post Match Reaction | Leicester Tigers

28.10.24
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised the fight in the team during Saturday’s close encounter with Leicester Tigers at the StoneX Stadium.

With injuries, illness and international duty depleting the match day squad, McCall was pleased with the character shown by the group at the weekend.

“I’m really proud of this younger group, we were in a similar situation being down in Bristol last week but we had some experienced internationals on the pitch then we didn’t this time around. I’m pleased with how the team stepped up and pushed Leicester all the way.”

One late change for Sarries came at fly-half with Tim Swiel drafted in late on to pull the strings having only been at the club a matter of days.

“He did great all things considered, we’re lucky to bring in an experienced player like that,” said McCall. “For him to get thrown in the deep end was not easy, but he grew into the game and showed real character.”

The Men in Black walked away from the game with two losing bonus points heading into the international break. Despite not playing their best rugby, McCall was happy with many characteristics on show at the StoneX.

“There’s a good way to lose and a bad way to lose and that was certainly one of the better ways to lose.

Our rugby wasn’t great to begin with, we weren’t in sync, and I think there’s some reasonable explanations for that. But what we did have from the start was resolve, character, fight and spirit and that gets you a long way.”

Saracens now head into a Premiership Rugby Cup fixture block which McCall states is a chance to give younger players a chance to wear the Sarries shirt.

“We’ve always seen it as a development competition, it’s important we have a competition for our younger players to put the jersey on and have their chance.

We do also have a group of players returning from long term injuries, we hope Olly Hartley and Sam Spink will get their first minutes of the season over the next few weeks which is exciting.”

