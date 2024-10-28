The Interview | Tobias Elliott

IF TOBIAS ELLIOTT TURNS OUT TO BE AS GOOD A PLAYER AS SOME OF HIS PREDECESSORS FROM WATFORD GRAMMAR SCHOOL THEN HE WILL TURN INTO A QUALITY PERFORMER AT PREMIERSHIP LEVEL AND BEYOND.

The 21-year-old is already proving his worth for Saracens on the Premiership front with four tries in five games already this season. Following in the footsteps of his clubmate and England cap Alex Lozowski, as well as former Wales and British & Irish Lions stars John Taylor and Tom Shanklin, he is definitely on the right track to measure up against their achievements.

With England age-grade caps already to his credit at U18, U19 and U20 levels, he is now embarking on a full time senior career in the pro game – and loving every minute of it.

“It’s definitely different being out of the age-grade ranks and playing senior professional rugby. I was really nervous for my first game this season against Gloucester, but as soon as I’d got the Sale and Exeter games under my belt I felt much more settled in the side,” said Elliot.

“There are less nerves now after five games, and it is more about the winning mentality. Things are far less emotional."

“I still feel like a youngster coming through the system because there are so many big name players at the club. But everyone has been so incredibly supportive and helpful to me."

“All I want to do is help the team and put my best foot forward on the field. It is just one big family here at Saracens – everyone cares about each other and wants to help. “People listen to you when you have problems, ask if there is anything they can do to help and give you a chance to deliver on your talent. This club has a brilliant track record in breeding test standard rugby players and I just feel lucky to be a part of a process that is so good.”

Growing up, Elliott used to visit the StoneX Stadium to watch Saracens play using a friend’s season pass. His obvious sporting talent was picked up at an early age and Saracens first took an interest in him when he was 13. Now he is pinching himself every day as he drives to training as a reminder that he is now living the dream of being a full time professional athlete at his childhood club – playing with many of the players he idolised as a youngster.

“This is something I dreamt about doing as a kid and this season has been pretty surreal. It has taken a bit of getting used to being in the senior environment at Saracens,” he added.

After playing in the Premiership Cup last season he has become a regular on Mark McCall’s team sheet this winter with five successive starts. He has repaid the faith his coach has placed in him by scoring a try in each of his first three games this season.

No wonder he has remained in the team and the former full back turned wing is ready for more – much more!

“It is a different ball game playing regularly in senior rugby. It’s faster, more physical and far for tactical than at U20 level – with much fewer mistakes,” added Elliott.

“If you’d told me this time last year that I’d have started the first five games of this season I’d never have believed you. The biggest thrill for me was scoring my first Premiership in the win at Gloucester – that was special."

“As soon as I put the ball down I felt overwhelmed. The other scores against Sale and Exeter were also pretty cool, but now I’ve got to keep on doing what I’ve been doing."

“The dream is to cement my place in the Saracens side and then try to go to the next level. I noticed the other day that Chris Ashton scored 101 tries for the club – now there’s a target to aim at!”