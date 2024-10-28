Quick questions with Hugh Tizard

This week, it's the turn of our all-action second-row to take on the quick questions.

Best dancer in the team?

Theo Magic, always finds his way to the dance floor

Biggest motivator?

Jamie George, good at getting the boys going

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Tom Willis, only has one jumper

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Eroni Mawi

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Alex Goode, not the easiest to get money from

Best chef in the squad?

Sam Crean

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

Josh Hallett, very clever guy

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Tom Willis, watches everything

Weirdest person in the squad?

Harvey Beaton

Best roommate?

Sam Crean, great fun

Worst roommate?

Ben Earl, wakes up too early

Funniest person in the squad?

Fraser Balmain, Roald Dahl

Biggest liability in the squad?

Elliot Daly, terrible organisation

Worst music taste?

Harvey Beaton, easily

Most likely to become a coach?

Olly Hartley, already coaches

Fastest to the bar?

Phil Brantingham

Most likely to not buy a round?

Alex Goode, see answer above

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Andy Onyeama-Christie, always in the coaches ears