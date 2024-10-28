Quick questions with Hugh Tizard
This week, it's the turn of our all-action second-row to take on the quick questions.
Best dancer in the team?
Theo Magic, always finds his way to the dance floor
Biggest motivator?
Jamie George, good at getting the boys going
Worst fashion sense in the squad?
Tom Willis, only has one jumper
Most likely to be late for a team meeting?
Eroni Mawi
Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?
Alex Goode, not the easiest to get money from
Best chef in the squad?
Sam Crean
Most likely to quit rugby for another job?
Josh Hallett, very clever guy
Biggest rugby nause in the squad?
Tom Willis, watches everything
Weirdest person in the squad?
Harvey Beaton
Best roommate?
Sam Crean, great fun
Worst roommate?
Ben Earl, wakes up too early
Funniest person in the squad?
Fraser Balmain, Roald Dahl
Biggest liability in the squad?
Elliot Daly, terrible organisation
Worst music taste?
Harvey Beaton, easily
Most likely to become a coach?
Olly Hartley, already coaches
Fastest to the bar?
Phil Brantingham
Most likely to not buy a round?
Alex Goode, see answer above
Biggest teacher’s pet?
Andy Onyeama-Christie, always in the coaches ears