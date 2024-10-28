Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Next up for your Saracens

28.10.24
Saracens Women V Hartpury Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

DOESN’T TIME FLY WHEN YOU ARE HAVING FUN!

With two months of the new season already nearly done, both the men's and women's teams sit proudly towards the summit of their respective premiership tables. What's not to like about that!

Last weekend saw a famous double at Ashton Gate with the women beating the Bristol Bears 41-24 to make it a perfect three bonus-point wins out of three just before the men triumphed 37-35 in a thrilling top of the table clash.

It is the men up first this weekend against Leicester Tigers with the women welcoming the back-to-back champions Gloucester- Hartpury in the match of the season to date in the women’s domestic season. The game kicks-off at 12.45pm here at StoneX tomorrow (Sunday 27 October) and should be a thriller.

November will see the 2024 Autumn Nations Series kick- off in Europe. That means the Premiership clubs move into Cup action. London Scottish and Harlequins will be the visitors to the StoneX for games that are always packed full with fresh faces, future stars and plenty of tries.

The Interview | Leanne Infante

Not many players are able to leave the game they love on their own terms. For Leanne Infante, yesterday afternoon against Gloucester-Hartpury was a chance to do just that, as she ran out in a Saracens shirt for the 100th and final time. Her club career has taken her from North London to West London, […]

28.10.24
