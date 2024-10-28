Next up for your Saracens

DOESN’T TIME FLY WHEN YOU ARE HAVING FUN!

With two months of the new season already nearly done, both the men's and women's teams sit proudly towards the summit of their respective premiership tables. What's not to like about that!

Last weekend saw a famous double at Ashton Gate with the women beating the Bristol Bears 41-24 to make it a perfect three bonus-point wins out of three just before the men triumphed 37-35 in a thrilling top of the table clash.

It is the men up first this weekend against Leicester Tigers with the women welcoming the back-to-back champions Gloucester- Hartpury in the match of the season to date in the women’s domestic season. The game kicks-off at 12.45pm here at StoneX tomorrow (Sunday 27 October) and should be a thriller.

November will see the 2024 Autumn Nations Series kick- off in Europe. That means the Premiership clubs move into Cup action. London Scottish and Harlequins will be the visitors to the StoneX for games that are always packed full with fresh faces, future stars and plenty of tries.