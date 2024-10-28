The Interview | Leanne Infante

Not many players are able to leave the game they love on their own terms. For Leanne Infante, yesterday afternoon against Gloucester-Hartpury was a chance to do just that, as she ran out in a Saracens shirt for the 100th and final time.

Her club career has taken her from North London to West London, to Bristol and back again and is littered with medals, trophies and accolades.

Hanging up your boots is always a tough decision to make, but there is something that feels right about being able to do it your way.

For Infante, playing in front of her friends and family at the place she has come to call home felt like the perfect way to do just that, as she explained.

“I am extremely excited to start the next chapter of my life, albeit nervous, as rugby has always dictated my schedule and time. I’m looking forward to having a better work life balance, focus 100% on my finance career, and have some quality time at home with my family.”

Infante started her Saracens journey on the pitches at Bramley Road, winning titles before the women’s game became semi-professional. She reflected on those times, as well as some of her other highlights in a Saracens shirt.

“There’s a photo of me from before the game went pro, winning the league with some of my childhood friends – the likes of Georgia Peedle and Ellie Gatlin. That was a really cool occasion. Beating Gloucester-Hartpury at home last season was special as they were unbeaten at the time, but for me I’ve loved being able to reconnect with the Sarries supporters since I came back to the club. They travel so far and a lot of them remembered me from the first time I was here. Being able to reconnect with them again and feeling their support, every week has been special. It’s something I missed without realising I’d missed it.”

Infante’s career also saw international honours, and plenty of them. Red Rose #189 was always someone on the pitch who could make things tick, with her speed of pass making her stand out amongst other scrum-halves.

She won her 50th cap for her country in Leicester against Ireland, as well as appearing in two World Cups and recalled how special the occasion was with her friends and family there as she reached the half century in England colours.

“Playing in two World Cups was special. They are career highlights as was winning my 50th cap for my country at Welford Road. I had all of my family there and some of my in-laws flew over from Gibraltar too. That was a really special occasion.”

So how does Infante want to be remembered? Well, one thing she admits will stick in people’s minds is her volume on the pitch!

“I think people will probably remember how loud I am on the pitch! There have been too many times watching the game back where I’ve had to turn the volume down because I can hear myself shouting over the referee’s mic! But in all seriousness, I would want people to remember me as a good scrum-half who was really solid in the foundations of the game. I think I stood out in the peak of my career for my speed of pass and allowing other people to play how they wanted to play. I think my defence and physicality has always been a strength too.”

And as for reflections on her career? When pressed on that question, she smiled, almost reminiscing about just how much she has achieved in the game.

“I look back with so much pride. The girls had started asking me in the week how I was feeling about it all and that was when it started to become a bit emotional, which I didn’t think it would. I never thought I would be a professional player, that just wasn’t something I could dream about when I was growing up. To be able to say that I’ve done that is huge and I’ve loved every second. Not many people get to say that they have done what I’ve done and that makes me immensely proud.”

Infante’s career has taken her around the UK and around the world, but London has been the place that helped her live her dream.

“I look back at what I’ve been able to do in a Saracens shirt, an England shirt and a Harlequins shirt and I feel proud. They have all been the foundations of my career and I can’t really put into words what it means to have had the opportunities I’ve had.”