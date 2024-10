MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 49-38 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR Rd 4)

How do you sum that one up? Saracens Women secured a pulsating victory over Champions Gloucester-Hartpury to continue their unbeaten start to the season in the most dramatic of fashion! The visitors showed why they are champions as they led at multiple times throughout the match in a pulsating encounter that lived up to the […]