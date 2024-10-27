MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 49-38 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR Rd 4)

How do you sum that one up? Saracens Women secured a pulsating victory over Champions Gloucester-Hartpury to continue their unbeaten start to the season in the most dramatic of fashion!

The visitors showed why they are champions as they led at multiple times throughout the match in a pulsating encounter that lived up to the pre-match hype.

Saracens were welcoming back a number of internationals heading into this one, but the visitors were the ones to start the faster, as Mackenzie Carson powered through and over the line after some hard opening carries.

Sarries were under pressure in the opening exchanges, with Poppy Cleall sent to the bin for an infringement on her own try line, before Zoe Harrison relieved the pressure with a booming clearance to get her side out of their half.

It was only a moment of respite though for Sarries, as the visitors crossed for a second through Emma Sing, as a bouncing ball in the backfield caught the Saracens defenders out, allowing the fullback to race in out wide.

Saracens needed a spark and they found it on the 20-minute mark, as Harrison chipped through and collected her own kick, to weave up to the line in stunning fashion.

With a penalty coming Saracens’ way, they went to the corner, with Bryony Field crashing over.

Harrison converted and Sarries were soon in again, as Gabby Senft marked her debut with a try after a stunning break and offload from Rosie Galligan.

The tries were flowing now for the hosts, as another penalty went into the corner and the pack got to work. This time, it was the returning McKinley Hunt who found her way over at the back of the maul to extend the Saracens advantage.

The visitors hit back instantly though, as Rachel Lund finished off a well-worked move in the corner, before Zoe Aldcroft galloped over in midfield to snatch back the lead.

A crazy end to the half saw the visitors then score a fifth, as Nel Metcalfe coasted in out wide to leave Sarries with work to do at the break.

Half-time changes and some key messages seemed to lift Sarries at the start of the half, with May Campbell showcasing her supreme breakdown ability to sniff out the danger for her side.

Marlie Packer then entered into the thick of the action, and she immediately made her mark, securing a turnover and helping her side burst up the field.

With the try-line in sight, the pack then got to work, with Campbell powering over for her side’s fourth of the match from close range, with Harrison converting to narrow the gap.

Sarries were continuing to press and probe, with Leanne Infante marking her final game of rugby with a booming hand-off that send the would-be defender flying backwards onto the deck.

Alex Austerberry’s side were showing huge heart in defence, with Cleall holding the ball up over the line, but the pressure eventually told, as Lund went over again to increase the lead.

The tries were flowing though and Sarries refused to give in, as an Alysha Corrigan turnover allowed Beth Blacklock to burst free into the 22. From there, Sarries spun it wide, with Harrison fizzing a sublime pass out to Jemma-Jo Linkins to dot down out wide.

The fly-half then converted from the touchline to cut the gap to three and Sarries now had the bit between their teeth.

Packer again popped up with a huge turnover, allowing Galligan to gallop clear into space, before Sarries scored another worldie to hit the front.

With a penalty advantage being played, the ball was fizzed wide to Corrigan who went close. From there, Campbell was on hand again to pick up and dot down, as Sarries hit the front with just over five minutes remaining.

The visitors continued to press, looking for a score to take them back into the lead, but Sarries kept them hemmed down in their own half and denied the visitors a losing bonus-point in the final act of the game, as Senft went over for her second in the corner to seal a quite remarkable victory.