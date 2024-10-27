Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 49-38 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR Rd 4)

27.10.24
Saracens Women V Hartpury Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

How do you sum that one up? Saracens Women secured a pulsating victory over Champions Gloucester-Hartpury to continue their unbeaten start to the season in the most dramatic of fashion!

The visitors showed why they are champions as they led at multiple times throughout the match in a pulsating encounter that lived up to the pre-match hype.

Saracens were welcoming back a number of internationals heading into this one, but the visitors were the ones to start the faster, as Mackenzie Carson powered through and over the line after some hard opening carries.

Sarries were under pressure in the opening exchanges, with Poppy Cleall sent to the bin for an infringement on her own try line, before Zoe Harrison relieved the pressure with a booming clearance to get her side out of their half.

It was only a moment of respite though for Sarries, as the visitors crossed for a second through Emma Sing, as a bouncing ball in the backfield caught the Saracens defenders out, allowing the fullback to race in out wide.

Saracens needed a spark and they found it on the 20-minute mark, as Harrison chipped through and collected her own kick, to weave up to the line in stunning fashion.

With a penalty coming Saracens’ way, they went to the corner, with Bryony Field crashing over.

Harrison converted and Sarries were soon in again, as Gabby Senft marked her debut with a try after a stunning break and offload from Rosie Galligan.

The tries were flowing now for the hosts, as another penalty went into the corner and the pack got to work. This time, it was the returning McKinley Hunt who found her way over at the back of the maul to extend the Saracens advantage.

The visitors hit back instantly though, as Rachel Lund finished off a well-worked move in the corner, before Zoe Aldcroft galloped over in midfield to snatch back the lead.

A crazy end to the half saw the visitors then score a fifth, as Nel Metcalfe coasted in out wide to leave Sarries with work to do at the break.

Half-time changes and some key messages seemed to lift Sarries at the start of the half, with May Campbell showcasing her supreme breakdown ability to sniff out the danger for her side.

Marlie Packer then entered into the thick of the action, and she immediately made her mark, securing a turnover and helping her side burst up the field.

With the try-line in sight, the pack then got to work, with Campbell powering over for her side’s fourth of the match from close range, with Harrison converting to narrow the gap.

Sarries were continuing to press and probe, with Leanne Infante marking her final game of rugby with a booming hand-off that send the would-be defender flying backwards onto the deck.
Alex Austerberry’s side were showing huge heart in defence, with Cleall holding the ball up over the line, but the pressure eventually told, as Lund went over again to increase the lead.

The tries were flowing though and Sarries refused to give in, as an Alysha Corrigan turnover allowed Beth Blacklock to burst free into the 22. From there, Sarries spun it wide, with Harrison fizzing a sublime pass out to Jemma-Jo Linkins to dot down out wide.

The fly-half then converted from the touchline to cut the gap to three and Sarries now had the bit between their teeth.

Packer again popped up with a huge turnover, allowing Galligan to gallop clear into space, before Sarries scored another worldie to hit the front.

With a penalty advantage being played, the ball was fizzed wide to Corrigan who went close. From there, Campbell was on hand again to pick up and dot down, as Sarries hit the front with just over five minutes remaining.

The visitors continued to press, looking for a score to take them back into the lead, but Sarries kept them hemmed down in their own half and denied the visitors a losing bonus-point in the final act of the game, as Senft went over for her second in the corner to seal a quite remarkable victory.

Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Mark McCall's Post Match Reaction | Leicester Tigers

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised the fight in the team during Saturday’s close encounter with Leicester Tigers at the StoneX Stadium. With injuries, illness and international duty depleting the match day squad, McCall was pleased with the character shown by the group at the weekend. “I’m really proud of this younger group, we were […]

28.10.24
The Interview | Tobias Elliott

IF TOBIAS ELLIOTT TURNS OUT TO BE AS GOOD A PLAYER AS SOME OF HIS PREDECESSORS FROM WATFORD GRAMMAR SCHOOL THEN HE WILL TURN INTO A QUALITY PERFORMER AT PREMIERSHIP LEVEL AND BEYOND. The 21-year-old is already proving his worth for Saracens on the Premiership front with four tries in five games already this season. […]

28.10.24
News Template

Quick questions with Hugh Tizard

This week, it's the turn of our all-action second-row to take on the quick questions. Best dancer in the team? Theo Magic, always finds his way to the dance floor Biggest motivator? Jamie George, good at getting the boys going Worst fashion sense in the squad? Tom Willis, only has one jumper Most likely to […]

28.10.24
cross