Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Maro Itoje named British & Irish Lions Captain

08.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
British & irish lions v japan
British and irish lions player administration day

Saracens academy graduate Maro Itoje has been named British and Irish Lions tour captain for the 2025 tour to Australia, marking the pinnacle of an astronomical rise for the 30-year-old.

This incredible accolade is not only groundbreaking in itself, but also marks the third time this season that Itoje has been awarded the captaincy. He was first named Saracens club captain at the start of the campaign, then led England through a successful Six Nations under Steve Borthwick, before being given the nod by Andy Farrell in a hotly contested race for the Lions captaincy.

Having started his career with Saracens in the junior academy, Itoje has previously skippered the side in LV Cup wins, Premiership Rugby Cup victories, and multiple Premiership and Champions Cup campaigns.

He already boasts six Lions tour caps, having travelled with the squad to both New Zealand and South Africa on previous tours.

Now, as he joins a select group of three-time tourists, Itoje will lead the Lions for the first time this summer. The squad will begin their campaign in Dublin against Argentina, before taking on six matches against Super Rugby and Invitational sides. The tour will culminate in a three-test series against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Upon the announcement, Director of Rugby Mark McCall said:

“Maro has been part of Saracens since he was 14 years old.

From the early days of his rugby journey, we all knew we were in the presence of someone special. His energy, competitive drive, and physical capacity made everyone stand up and pay attention.

Since those moments, it has been his love of the game, his dedication to his craft and his understanding of his teammates that has set him apart as a leader.

Maro leads our club, his country and now, the British and Irish Lions.

We are all so proud of all he has achieved and everything he represents; he is truly a generational talent.

We wish him and the squad every success this summer.”

News

See all news
British & irish lions v japan

Maro Itoje named British & Irish Lions Captain

Saracens academy graduate Maro Itoje has been named British and Irish Lions tour captain for the 2025 tour to Australia, marking the pinnacle of an astronomical rise for the 30-year-old. This incredible accolade is not only groundbreaking in itself, but also marks the third time this season that Itoje has been awarded the captaincy. He […]

08.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Season Ticket Renewal 2025 16x9

The best time to renew your seasonal memberships

There's no better time to secure your seat for the 2025/26 season with discounts across all renewal plans. But hurry, this is the last week to get your seat at this price before seats will only be available to purchase at the New price. Click here to renew!

07.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v sale sharks gallagher premiership final

Test your Alex Goode knowledge!

Time to see if you know about Saracens first 400 club member! Test your knowledge of Alex Goode's life and career with the questions and answers below! Who held the record for most Saracens appearances before Alex Goode broke it in 2022? In which season did Goode win his first Premiership title with Saracens? Who […]

07.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross