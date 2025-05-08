Saracens trio announced as British and Irish Lions Tourists

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said: “I want to congratulate Maro on being named captain of The British & Irish Lions.

“This is a great honour for Maro, his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career from Saracens to England - and on to The Lions in 2017 and 2021.

“As a two-time tourist, Maro fully understands what The Lions is all about and also the role of the captain in helping the group achieve its goal of winning a Test Series this summer.”

The 2025 Lions Tour Captain Itoje said: “It feels amazing to be named Lions captain. I’m deeply honoured, humbled and I will do my best to do the role justice.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it’s going to be a great Tour. I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can’t wait to play my role.”

The Lions will face Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, June 20 before heading down under. The Tour includes fixtures against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, ANZAC Invitational XV, First Nations & Pasifika XV and three Tests against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.