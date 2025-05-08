Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens trio announced as British and Irish Lions Tourists

08.05.25
Cell c sharks v british and irish lions
British & irish lions squad and captain announcement

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly have all been selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer.

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named Maro Itoje as captain of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men’s Tour to Australia, 2025.

Itoje will skipper the 38-man squad in his third Tour. For the very first time, The Lions squad was unveiled in front of more than 2,000 fans at indigo at The O2 in London.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said: “I want to congratulate Maro on being named captain of The British & Irish Lions.

“This is a great honour for Maro, his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career from Saracens to England - and on to The Lions in 2017 and 2021.

“As a two-time tourist, Maro fully understands what The Lions is all about and also the role of the captain in helping the group achieve its goal of winning a Test Series this summer.”

The 2025 Lions Tour Captain Itoje said: “It feels amazing to be named Lions captain. I’m deeply honoured, humbled and I will do my best to do the role justice.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it’s going to be a great Tour. I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can’t wait to play my role.”

The Lions will face Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, June 20 before heading down under. The Tour includes fixtures against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, ANZAC Invitational XV, First Nations & Pasifika XV and three Tests against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

Saracens v Sale SharksGallagher Premiership2022/2023

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 16)

Alex Goode is set to reach a remarkable milestone this Saturday, as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for Saracens in their home clash against Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium. In doing so, Goode will become the first player in the professional era in the Premiership to reach 400 appearances for a single club, […]

09.05.25
Saracens u18 v exeter chiefs u18 photo: juan gasparini / gaspafotos / saracens

17 players join Saracens Senior Academy

The club are delighted to confirm that 17 players have graduated into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2025 / 26 season. In a demonstration of the strength of the most recent Under 18 side, which enjoyed a successful Premiership Rugby campaign, 17 players from that age group will progress into the Senior Academy next season. This […]

09.05.25
