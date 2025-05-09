17 players join Saracens Senior Academy

The club are delighted to confirm that 17 players have graduated into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2025 / 26 season.

In a demonstration of the strength of the most recent Under 18 side, which enjoyed a successful Premiership Rugby campaign, 17 players from that age group will progress into the Senior Academy next season. This intake is the largest in the club’s history and epitomises the ethos of being built from within, a principle the club continues to value highly.

The list includes more than a dozen players who have represented England at various age grades, including at the most recent Under 18 Six Nations Festival. Noah Caluori and Ryan Jones join from Mill Hill School, while scrum-half Asa Stewart Harris signs from St Albans Boys School. Ben Morrow and Seva Kava arrive from the prestigious rugby programme at Millfield, with Patrick Keaveney following the path of current Saracens captain Maro Itoje by joining from Harrow School.

Full back Alex Mason comes from Berkhamsted School, and the Campion duo of Jack Marshall and Gabriel Registe have also been offered contracts. Winger Zac Finch joins fellow Ravens Wood student Matthew Branch Holland, and Bishop Wand pupils Alan Poku and Finn Keylock complete the intake.

Also in the group are Fraser Rawlins from Haileybury, Mathis Dehauteur from Oaklands College and Alexandra Park School, Jack Murphy from Colfe's and Owen Gillett from Felsted School, all of whom have been offered Senior Academy deals.

Upon the announcement, Academy Manager Mike Hynard said, “This is an exceptionally strong age group with so many high-potential players. It is almost unprecedented to have so many graduates in a single year. I am excited to see how they progress over the next few seasons alongside those currently in the Senior Academy. On a wider note it's brilliant to be able to continue the club's ethos of buo”

Under 18 Head Coach Jack Pattinson added, “This is a wonderful way to round off what has been an incredible few years for this group. They have shown remarkable togetherness and resilience throughout their junior academy journey, and I look forward to watching them develop in their professional rugby careers.”