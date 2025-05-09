TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 16)

Alex Goode is set to reach a remarkable milestone this Saturday, as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for Saracens in their home clash against Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium.

In doing so, Goode will become the first player in the professional era in the Premiership to reach 400 appearances for a single club, a proud moment for both him and Saracens.

The long-serving full-back is one of six changes made by Director of Rugby Mark McCall following the side’s trip to Sale a fortnight ago, as Goode returns to the starting XV for his first league start of 2025 in what promises to be a special occasion.

Two of those changes come in the front row, where Eroni Mawi and Theo Dan replace Rhys Carre and Jamie George respectively. Alec Clarey continues at tighthead to complete the trio.

In the second row, newly appointed British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje starts alongside Nick Isiekwe, who shifts from blindside flanker. Theo McFarland returns to the starting XV, joining Juan Martin Gonzalez at openside and Ben Earl, who moves to number eight after his Lions call-up.

In the backline, the established half-back pairing of Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke remains unchanged. The midfield boasts over 250 appearances between them, with Nick Tompkins returning to inside centre and three-time Lion Elliot Daly moving to outside centre.

Rotimi Segun continues on the left wing, while Tobias Elliott returns on the right. At fullback, Goode starts his 400th game for the club, and will lead the team out on a momentous occasion in a glittering career.

Amongst the replacements, Tom Willis and Angus Hall return to the bench after starting against Sale. Sam Crean could make his first Premiership appearance since September while Louie Johnson could also have the chance to play his second Premiership game for Sarries against his former club.

Ahead of this historic game for Goode, the full-back can’t wait to run out at the StoneX this weekend.

“When I joined Saracens I was over the moon to get one game, so to reach 400 brings on a feeling that's difficult to put into words. The club has done so much for me and I'm forever grateful to everyone who has helped me get to this point.

We have a job to do this weekend in a massive game for our play-off chances so we know we'll have to give it everything this Saturday.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Alec Clarey

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Ben Earl

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Elliot Daly

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Tom Willis

20 Andy Onyeama-Christie

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Louie Johnson

23 Angus Hall