Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 16)

09.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale SharksGallagher Premiership2022/2023
Saracens v leinster heineken champions cup final

Alex Goode is set to reach a remarkable milestone this Saturday, as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for Saracens in their home clash against Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium.

In doing so, Goode will become the first player in the professional era in the Premiership to reach 400 appearances for a single club, a proud moment for both him and Saracens.

The long-serving full-back is one of six changes made by Director of Rugby Mark McCall following the side’s trip to Sale a fortnight ago, as Goode returns to the starting XV for his first league start of 2025 in what promises to be a special occasion.

Two of those changes come in the front row, where Eroni Mawi and Theo Dan replace Rhys Carre and Jamie George respectively. Alec Clarey continues at tighthead to complete the trio.

In the second row, newly appointed British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje starts alongside Nick Isiekwe, who shifts from blindside flanker. Theo McFarland returns to the starting XV, joining Juan Martin Gonzalez at openside and Ben Earl, who moves to number eight after his Lions call-up.

In the backline, the established half-back pairing of Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke remains unchanged. The midfield boasts over 250 appearances between them, with Nick Tompkins returning to inside centre and three-time Lion Elliot Daly moving to outside centre.

Rotimi Segun continues on the left wing, while Tobias Elliott returns on the right. At fullback, Goode starts his 400th game for the club, and will lead the team out on a momentous occasion in a glittering career.

Amongst the replacements, Tom Willis and Angus Hall return to the bench after starting against Sale. Sam Crean could make his first Premiership appearance since September while Louie Johnson could also have the chance to play his second Premiership game for Sarries against his former club.

Ahead of this historic game for Goode, the full-back can’t wait to run out at the StoneX this weekend.

“When I joined Saracens I was over the moon to get one game, so to reach 400 brings on a feeling that's difficult to put into words. The club has done so much for me and I'm forever grateful to everyone who has helped me get to this point.

We have a job to do this weekend in a massive game for our play-off chances so we know we'll have to give it everything this Saturday.”

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Theo Dan
3 Alec Clarey
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Nick Isiekwe
6 Theo McFarland
7 Juan Martin Gonzalez
8 Ben Earl
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Fergus Burke
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Elliot Daly
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Jamie George
17 Sam Crean
18 Harvey Beaton
19 Tom Willis
20 Andy Onyeama-Christie
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Louie Johnson
23 Angus Hall

News

See all news
Saracens v Sale SharksGallagher Premiership2022/2023

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 16)

Alex Goode is set to reach a remarkable milestone this Saturday, as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for Saracens in their home clash against Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium. In doing so, Goode will become the first player in the professional era in the Premiership to reach 400 appearances for a single club, […]

09.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens u18 v exeter chiefs u18 photo: juan gasparini / gaspafotos / saracens

17 players join Saracens Senior Academy

The club are delighted to confirm that 17 players have graduated into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2025 / 26 season. In a demonstration of the strength of the most recent Under 18 side, which enjoyed a successful Premiership Rugby campaign, 17 players from that age group will progress into the Senior Academy next season. This […]

09.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Cell c sharks v british and irish lions

Saracens trio announced as British and Irish Lions Tourists

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly have all been selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer. Head Coach Andy Farrell has named Maro Itoje as captain of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men’s Tour to Australia, 2025. Itoje will skipper the 38-man squad in his third Tour. […]

08.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross