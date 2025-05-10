Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 75 - 28 Newcastle Falcons

10.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v newcastle falcons
Saracens v newcastle falcons

Saracens returned to winning ways in style with a scintillating victory over Newcastle Falcons.

On what was a monumental day for the club and their 400 appearance maker Alex Goode, the Men in Black put on a show in the StoneX sunshine to secure a bonus point victory that launched the hosts firmly back into top four contention.

The game started at a frenetic pace with the hosts firmly on the front foot. It did not take long for the pressure to tell and Saracens got their first points on the board. After a great half break from Fergus Burke, Saracens drew a penalty which Ivan Van Zyl took quickly. The scrum half found a gap before being hauled down inches short of the line, allowing Juan Martin Gonzalez to finish the job under the sticks.

The fun continued for the North Londoners. With the penalty count ticking up, Saracens found their way into the Newcastle 22 and after another infringement kicked to the corner. The catch and drive was effective and allowed Theo Dan to power over for the second score within the opening 10 minutes.

However, Newcastle were not rolling over and halved the deficit moments later. A slick first phase move allowed Alex Hearle to cut a line through the defence on halfway. The winger then managed to flick the ball back inside to Sam Stuart who, despite a strong cover tackle from Tobias Elliott, managed to find his way over the line.

Saracens soon resumed control with a strong defensive set that forced a knock on inside the Falcons 22. The hosts capitalised off the scrum, with Ben Earl peeling off the set piece, bouncing off defenders and going over the line for his first score since his British and Irish Lions selection.

The Men in Black then sealed the bonus point inside 30 minutes with a brilliant, free flowing move straight from the training ground. An inside ball from Nick Tompkins to Alex Goode unlocked a half gap for the man of the moment. Goode then flicked the ball to Tobias Elliott who turned on the gas before feeding Ivan Van Zyl on his inside, who raced under the sticks.

The momentum continued minutes later as Saracens scored again. This time it was another catch and drive from 10 metres out, finished by Maro Itoje to cap off an incredible week for the Saracens skipper.

In what was proving to be an action packed first half, it would be Newcastle who had the final say. After the hosts had a Tobias Elliott try disallowed for a previous infringement, the Falcons went from one end of the pitch to the other through multiple phases before wrestling over the line through Freddie Lockwood.

The second half began in similar fashion with Saracens’ dominance paying off inside the first 10 minutes. First, it was Nick Tompkins who found a hole for Juan Martin Gonzalez to race through. The Puma picked his spot, accelerated through the gap and rounded the full back to dot down for his second of the afternoon.

It did not take long for Gonzalez to complete his hat trick. This time it came through an opportunistic chance as the Argentine swept up a loose ball that spilled from the ruck and sprinted in unopposed for Saracens’ seventh try of the afternoon.

Falcons responded shortly after when scrum half Sam Stuart sniped from the base of a scrum inside the hosts’ 22. However, Saracens replied with a try of their own through replacement hooker Jamie George after another dominant catch and drive.

There was little time to catch your breath as Newcastle scored another well worked try just past the hour mark. After a half break from Brett Connon helped them find the outside edge, winger Ben Stevenson put his foot down and sped into the corner for their bonus point score.

As was becoming a common theme in the game, Saracens responded well to the Falcons try with one of their own. A penalty infringement gave Louie Johnson a chance to find the corner. Sarries looked to set up for the catch and drive but instead the ball fell to Charlie Bracken who raced over for his first Premiership score in Saracens colours.

Sarries then produced a moment of magic with five minutes left on the clock. Tobias Elliott plucked the ball out the air before finding a gap in the Newcastle line and racing through from half-way, despite being dragged down just before the line, the winger managed to pick out Ben Earl who walked it home into the corner.

The final score came through Tom Willis, another maul inside the Newcastle 22 splintered affording Willis the space he needed to rumble over the line to finish off an incredible day at the StoneX Stadium.

Saracens now head to Northampton next weekend for a must win game at Franklins Gardens before returning to North London to face top placed Bath in the final game of the season. Book your tickets and do not miss what promises to be a season defining match at the StoneX.

News

See all news
Saracens v newcastle falcons

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 75 - 28 Newcastle Falcons

Saracens returned to winning ways in style with a scintillating victory over Newcastle Falcons. On what was a monumental day for the club and their 400 appearance maker Alex Goode, the Men in Black put on a show in the StoneX sunshine to secure a bonus point victory that launched the hosts firmly back into […]

10.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale SharksGallagher Premiership2022/2023

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Newcastle Falcons (GPR - Rd 16)

Alex Goode is set to reach a remarkable milestone this Saturday, as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for Saracens in their home clash against Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium. In doing so, Goode will become the first player in the professional era in the Premiership to reach 400 appearances for a single club, […]

09.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens u18 v exeter chiefs u18 photo: juan gasparini / gaspafotos / saracens

17 players join Saracens Senior Academy

The club are delighted to confirm that 17 players have graduated into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2025 / 26 season. In a demonstration of the strength of the most recent Under 18 side, which enjoyed a successful Premiership Rugby campaign, 17 players from that age group will progress into the Senior Academy next season. This […]

09.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross