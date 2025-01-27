MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry Post-Harlequins

Women's Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted with the intent shown at the Stoop this weekend.

Saracens left their London rivals with all five points, having walked away 10-33 victors against Harlequins in an all important top four clash.

With back-to-back bonus point wins secured, Austerberry was pleased with the fight shown in Twickenham on both sides of the ball.

"We managed to fight well in both attack and defence, Harlequins are a difficult side to both break down and keep out and we managed to do that on the whole. A few lapses in concentration at times which we were punished for, but we can't ask for much more out of a game like that."

Saracens were without some key players, but particular players stepped up to starting shirts with aplomb. Fresh off a training week with England U20, Amelia MacDougall controlled the game from 10, producing a performance Austerberry was impressed with.

"Amelia is a player we have been excited about for a long time, to be thrown into a match like that can be a difficult task but she took to it really well. She's at the very start of her rugby journey and it'll be exciting to see how far she can go."

Alongside MacDougall there were many returns from injury to the match day squad. Sharifa Kasolo, Tori Sellors and Beth Blacklock all came back from long term injuries to make the 23 this weekend. Alongside Sophie Bridger who returned against Leicester, Austerberry is pleased to have depth across multiple positions.

"It's great to have these players back in the fold. Competition around places is always a positive, and these four have worked really hard off the pitch to get themselves back into contention. It gives us a real boost heading into these final few games."

With play-off places still very much in the air, the North Londoners travel to Trailfinders Sports Club this Saturday in their final away fixture of the season against Trailfinders Women. With the hosts having picked up a big win last round against Bristol, Austerberry was keen to stress the highly competitive nature of the PWR this campaign.

"Trailfinders are still fighting for a play-off place themselves, and after a big win against Bristol last weekend they'll certainly head into the game with high spirits. We know the tasks ahead of us for these next few weeks and it excites us as a group. Momentum is a big benefit in these crunch points of a campaign so a win will help massively there."

