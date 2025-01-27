Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry Post-Harlequins

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracensvsharlequinns 177
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Women's Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted with the intent shown at the Stoop this weekend.

Saracens left their London rivals with all five points, having walked away 10-33 victors against Harlequins in an all important top four clash.

With back-to-back bonus point wins secured, Austerberry was pleased with the fight shown in Twickenham on both sides of the ball.

"We managed to fight well in both attack and defence, Harlequins are a difficult side to both break down and keep out and we managed to do that on the whole. A few lapses in concentration at times which we were punished for, but we can't ask for much more out of a game like that."

Saracens were without some key players, but particular players stepped up to starting shirts with aplomb. Fresh off a training week with England U20, Amelia MacDougall controlled the game from 10,  producing a performance Austerberry was impressed with.

"Amelia is a player we have been excited about for a long time, to be thrown into a match like that can be a difficult task but she took to it really well. She's at the very start of her rugby journey and it'll be exciting to see how far she can go."

Alongside MacDougall there were many returns from injury to the match day squad. Sharifa Kasolo, Tori Sellors and Beth Blacklock all came back from long term injuries to make the 23 this weekend. Alongside Sophie Bridger who returned against Leicester, Austerberry is pleased to have depth across multiple positions.

"It's great to have these players back in the fold. Competition around places is always a positive, and these four have worked really hard off the pitch to get themselves back into contention. It gives us a real boost heading into these final few games."

With play-off places still very much in the air, the North Londoners travel to Trailfinders Sports Club this Saturday in their final away fixture of the season against Trailfinders Women. With the hosts having picked up a big win last round against Bristol, Austerberry was keen to stress the highly competitive nature of the PWR this campaign.

"Trailfinders are still fighting for a play-off place themselves, and after a big win against Bristol last weekend they'll certainly head into the game with high spirits. We know the tasks ahead of us for these next few weeks and it excites us as a group. Momentum is a big benefit in these crunch points of a campaign so a win will help massively there."

Saracens Women return to the StoneX is a season defining clash with Exeter Chiefs Women on Saturday 15th February. Book your seat here.

News

See all news
Saracensvsharlequinns 177

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry Post-Harlequins

Women's Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted with the intent shown at the Stoop this weekend. Saracens left their London rivals with all five points, having walked away 10-33 victors against Harlequins in an all important top four clash. With back-to-back bonus point wins secured, Austerberry was pleased with the fight shown in Twickenham […]

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath United V England U20 170125

Two Saracens named in England U20 Six Nations Opener

Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Olamide Sodeke all start for England this Thursday in the Six Nations curtain raiser as England U20 travel to Cork to face Ireland U20. Head coach Mark Mapletoft has confirmed his England U20 Men’s matchday squad to face Ireland in the opening fixture of the 2025 U20 Six Nations. The […]

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Academy Product Matthew Branch-Holland Talks U18 League Run-In

Matthew Branch-Holland is excited to see what his team can do as Saracens U18s head into their final two games of the season. Having won all three of their first Academy League games, Saracens now face fellow Southern Conference title contenders Bath and Harlequins in back-to-back games that will decide their fate. A mainstay within […]

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners