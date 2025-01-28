LOAN WATCH | Sarries feature for Ampthill and Loughborough

Ampthill picked up their first win of 2025 last weekend against Chinnor collecting a bonus point win on the road.

The A's won 19-32 in Oxfordshire to tick off their first league win since early December. Three Men in Black representatives were featured in the match day squad for Ampthill this weekend. Alongside former Saracen Richard Barrington, Kennedy Sylvester and Barnaby Merrett both started in the pack against Chinnor with young hooker James Isaacs coming off the bench.

Elsewhere, senior academy member Tayo Adegbemile featured for Loughborough Universities National League side. Adegbemile started at blindside flanker in their National League Two West clash with Bourneville on Friday night, in which the African Violets ran out 49-7 victors on the crumb. As well as playing the full 80 minutes, the Saracens academy prospect managed to cross the whitewash under the lights helping to continue Loughborough's good momentum in the competition.