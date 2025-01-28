Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
LOAN WATCH | Sarries feature for Ampthill and Loughborough

28.01.25
Gitmebhxoaamwql
Gijseakxuaah9ke

Ampthill picked up their first win of 2025 last weekend against Chinnor collecting a bonus point win on the road.

The A's won 19-32 in Oxfordshire to tick off their first league win since early December. Three Men in Black representatives were featured in the match day squad for Ampthill this weekend. Alongside former Saracen Richard Barrington, Kennedy Sylvester and Barnaby Merrett both started in the pack against Chinnor with young hooker James Isaacs coming off the bench.

Elsewhere, senior academy member Tayo Adegbemile featured for Loughborough Universities National League side. Adegbemile started at blindside flanker in their National League Two West clash with Bourneville on Friday night, in which the African Violets ran out 49-7 victors on the crumb. As well as playing the full 80 minutes, the Saracens academy prospect managed to cross the whitewash under the lights helping to continue Loughborough's good momentum in the competition.

 

Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 13.34.46

Four Saracens to face Ireland in Six Nations opener

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday 1 February (kick-off 4.45pm, live on ITV1). Maro Itoje will captain England for the first time, becoming the 136th player to do so since Frederick Stokes led the team in 1871. Ben Earl also starts, […]

28.01.25
Gitmebhxoaamwql

28.01.25
Saracensvsharlequinns 177

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry Post-Harlequins

Women's Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted with the intent shown at the Stoop this weekend. Saracens left their London rivals with all five points, having walked away 10-33 victors against Harlequins in an all important top four clash. With back-to-back bonus point wins secured, Austerberry was pleased with the fight shown in Twickenham […]

27.01.25
