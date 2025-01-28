Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Four Saracens to face Ireland in Six Nations opener

28.01.25
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 13.34.46
England V Australia Autumn Nations Series 2025

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday 1 February (kick-off 4.45pm, live on ITV1).

Maro Itoje will captain England for the first time, becoming the 136th player to do so since Frederick Stokes led the team in 1871. Ben Earl also starts, with Theo Dan and Tom Willis on the bench.

Saturday’s Test match will be the 143rd meeting between England and Ireland since their first encounter in 1875.

In the front row, Luke Cowan-Dickie is named at hooker alongside Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. In the second row, Itoje partners George Martin. The back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, his twin-brother Ben Curry at openside and Ben Earl at No.8.

In the half-backs, Alex Mitchell starts at scrum-half with Marcus Smith at 10. The midfield sees Ollie Lawrence named at inside centre with Henry Slade at 13.

In the back three, Cadan Murley will make his England debut on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right and Freddie Steward at full-back, rounding off the starting line-up.

Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Willis, Harry Randall and Fin Smith take their places on a 6-2 split replacements bench.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of facing the tournament favourites,” said Borthwick.

"We know it’ll be a tough contest against a team that’s very familiar with each other. We’ll need to work tirelessly and maintain our discipline from the first whistle to the last.

“England versus Ireland in Dublin is a huge occasion, and we’ll be ready to face it head-on.”

IRELAND v ENGLAND

Saturday 1 February 2025

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 69 caps)

11. Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 39 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 66 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 44 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 56 caps)

7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 6 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 37 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 16 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 11 caps)

21. Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 11 caps)

23. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Gitmebhxoaamwql

LOAN WATCH | Sarries feature for Ampthill and Loughborough

Ampthill picked up their first win of 2025 last weekend against Chinnor collecting a bonus point win on the road. The A's won 19-32 in Oxfordshire to tick off their first league win since early December. Three Men in Black representatives were featured in the match day squad for Ampthill this weekend. Alongside former Saracen […]

28.01.25
Saracensvsharlequinns 177

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry Post-Harlequins

Women's Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted with the intent shown at the Stoop this weekend. Saracens left their London rivals with all five points, having walked away 10-33 victors against Harlequins in an all important top four clash. With back-to-back bonus point wins secured, Austerberry was pleased with the fight shown in Twickenham […]

27.01.25
