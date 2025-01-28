Four Saracens to face Ireland in Six Nations opener

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to play Ireland in Dublin on S atur day 1 February (kick-off 4. 45 pm, live on ITV1 ).

Maro Itoje will captain England for the first time, becoming the 136th player to do so since Frederick Stokes led the team in 1871. Ben Earl also starts, with Theo Dan and Tom Willis on the bench.

Saturday’s Test match will be the 143rd meeting between England and Ireland since their first encounter in 1875.

In the front row, Luke Cowan-Dickie is named at hooker alongside Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. In the second row, Itoje partners George Martin. The back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, his twin-brother Ben Curry at openside and Ben Earl at No.8.

In the half-backs, Alex Mitchell starts at scrum-half with Marcus Smith at 10. The midfield sees Ollie Lawrence named at inside centre with Henry Slade at 13.

In the back three, Cadan Murley will make his England debut on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right and Freddie Steward at full-back, rounding off the starting line-up.

Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Willis, Harry Randall and Fin Smith take their places on a 6-2 split replacements bench.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of facing the tournament favourites,” said Borthwick.

"We know it’ll be a tough contest against a team that’s very familiar with each other. We’ll need to work tirelessly and maintain our discipline from the first whistle to the last.

“England versus Ireland in Dublin is a huge occasion, and we’ll be ready to face it head-on.”

IRELAND v ENGLAND

Saturday 1 February 2025

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 69 caps)

11. Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 39 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 66 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 44 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 56 caps)

7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 6 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 37 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 16 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 11 caps)

21. Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 11 caps)

23. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)