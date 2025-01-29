DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Harry Wilson

The case of Harry Wilson, Saracens, was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers, sitting with Becky Essex and Olly Kohn.

Wilson was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 25th January.

Wilson admitted the charge and received a three-match ban, which will be reduced to two if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Matches missed:

01/02/2025 v Ealing Trailfinders (Premiership Rugby Cup)

07/02/2025 v London Scottish (Premiership Rugby Cup)

15/02/2025 v Harlequins (Premiership Rugby Cup) *subject to completion of CIP.

The full judgment is available here, with the infographic available here.