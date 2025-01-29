Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Harry Wilson

29.01.25
Screenshot 2025 01 29 At 11.31.36
Saracens V Northampton Saints

The case of Harry Wilson, Saracens, was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers, sitting with Becky Essex and Olly Kohn.

Wilson was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 25th January.

Wilson admitted the charge and received a three-match ban, which will be reduced to two if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Matches missed:
01/02/2025 v Ealing Trailfinders (Premiership Rugby Cup)
07/02/2025 v London Scottish (Premiership Rugby Cup)
15/02/2025 v Harlequins (Premiership Rugby Cup)  *subject to completion of CIP.

The full judgment is available here, with the infographic available here.

Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 13.34.46

Four Saracens to face Ireland in Six Nations opener

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday 1 February (kick-off 4.45pm, live on ITV1). Maro Itoje will captain England for the first time, becoming the 136th player to do so since Frederick Stokes led the team in 1871. Ben Earl also starts, […]

28.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gitmebhxoaamwql

LOAN WATCH | Sarries feature for Ampthill and Loughborough

Ampthill picked up their first win of 2025 last weekend against Chinnor collecting a bonus point win on the road. The A's won 19-32 in Oxfordshire to tick off their first league win since early December. Three Men in Black representatives were featured in the match day squad for Ampthill this weekend. Alongside former Saracen […]

28.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

