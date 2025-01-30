Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby U18 Vs Saracens U18 (ACAD R4)

30.01.25
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson hopes his side can rise to the challenge as the U18 travel to Bath for a top of the table clash.

With the academy league still very much in the balance, Saracens travel to Allington Fields knowing a win would set up an almighty final game with Harlequins next week. After a win in a friendly against Leicester Tigers last weekend, the U18s are keen to keep their unbeaten streak in tact against the reigning champions Bath.

Pattinson makes two changes to the starting XV that produced a bonus point win against Exeter Chiefs a fortnight ago. One of them comes in the front row as Alan Poku joins James Talamai and Gabriel Registe in the scrum. Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding remain in the second row, with Henry Dargan starting at blindside, captain Jack Marshall at openside and Matthew Branch-Holland wearing eight.

Asa Stewart-Harris returns from injury at scrum-half to partner fellow England U18 international Finn Keylock at half-back. Ryan Jones is named vice-captain in the midfield alongside Alex Mason. The back-three remains unchanged with Zac Finch and Noah Caluori on the wings and Ben Morrow at full-back.

On the bench Charlie Kingsford and Owen Gillett will cover the front row, with Marlon Farouk-Roy, Ashton Ilincic and AJ Henry all alternative options in the pack. Charlie Heard will be the replacement scrum-half, with Patrick Keaveney and Seva Kava providing cover in the backfield.

Pattinson is excited to come up against another tough challenge in the Academy League.

"As a group, we understand the challenge that Saturday brings against Bath. The set piece and breakdown will be fiercely contested throughout. And I’m excited to see how our lads rise to this and meet it head on.

We’ve got an incredibly committed group. There’s a real buy in, which is special to be a part of. They compete against each other all week, and ultimately, it’s helping them to all bring the best out of each other.

We’ve spoken all season about ‘Intensity being our Identity’ and I think Saturday brings the perfect opportunity for the lads to take ownership of this and bring it to life, right from the outset."

Saracens U18 to face Bath U18:

1 Alan Poku

2 James Talamai

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Henry Dargan

7 Jack Marshall (c)

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Asa Stewart-Harris

10 Finn Keylock

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones (vc)

13 Alex Mason

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

 

Replacements:

16 Charlie Kingsford

17 Owen Gillett

18 Marlon Farouk-Roy

19 Ashton Ilincic

20 AJ Henry

21 Charlie Heard

22 Patrick Keaveney

23 Seva Kava

 

