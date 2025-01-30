Kapeli Pifeleti departs Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Kapeli Pifeleti has left the club to pursue an opportunity in France.

The hooker, who made 53 appearances for the Men in Black has joined Provence in Pro D2 after being approached by the French outfit.

Pifeleti graduated from the Saracens academy after joining back in 2018, and was a key part of the squad that went on to lift the Gallagher Premiership in 2023.

The USA international also spent time on loan at San Diego Legion towards the start of his Saracens career before becoming a regular alongside the likes of Jamie George and Theo Dan at StoneX Stadium.

The 25-year-old departs North London via mutual consent, and had nothing but gratitude to everyone at Saracens.

“I am truly grateful for Saracens and everything they have done for me. I’ll be forever indebted to this amazing club."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thankful for the effort Pifeleti showed during his time in North London.

“Kapeli is first of all a fantastic person who was well liked by everyone at the club. His commitment to the team whilst not always getting the amount of game time he wanted showed his true character.

We wish him well with this exciting new opportunity and will keep a keen eye on his progress in France.”