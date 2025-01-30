Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Kapeli Pifeleti departs Saracens

30.01.25
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 11.28.44
Sale Sharks V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Saracens can today confirm that Kapeli Pifeleti has left the club to pursue an opportunity in France.

The hooker, who made 53 appearances for the Men in Black has joined Provence in Pro D2 after being approached by the French outfit.

Pifeleti graduated from the Saracens academy after joining back in 2018, and was a key part of the squad that went on to lift the Gallagher Premiership in 2023.

The USA international also spent time on loan at San Diego Legion towards the start of his Saracens career before becoming a regular alongside the likes of Jamie George and Theo Dan at StoneX Stadium.

The 25-year-old departs North London via mutual consent, and had nothing but gratitude to everyone at Saracens.

“I am truly grateful for Saracens and everything they have done for me. I’ll be forever indebted to this amazing club."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thankful for the effort Pifeleti showed during his time in North London.

“Kapeli is first of all a fantastic person who was well liked by everyone at the club. His commitment to the team whilst not always getting the amount of game time he wanted showed his true character.

We wish him well with this exciting new opportunity and will keep a keen eye on his progress in France.”

