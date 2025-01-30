Eoghan Clarke signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of hooker Eoghan Clarke from Munster Rugby.

The 26-year-old Irishman has signed for 18 months until the end of the 2025/26 season to add further depth to the front-row department.

Born in Dublin, Clarke joined the Munster academy back in 2018 making appearances for Shannon RFC in the AIL and Munster A.

The hooker then moved to Championship side Jersey Reds, producing a breakout campaign, becoming the top try scorer in England’s second tier in 2021/22 with 17 tries. Clarke then went on to lift the Championship trophy the following campaign with the Reds.

After a successful time in Jersey, Clarke returned to Munster, making his senior debut against Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup before his URC debut against Leinster in 2023 on St Stephen’s Day.

Clarke heads to North London ahead of the resumption of the Premiership Cup campaign with the hooker available for selection as early as this weekend.

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is delighted to welcome Clarke through the door.

“Eoghan has all of the attributes to be a real success here. His set piece is very strong and we are looking forward to seeing him perform in a Saracens shirt.”

Clarke is excited to be heading to North London.

“It's a massive privilege for myself and my family for me to be a part of such a great club. I know this is a place where I will grow as a player and a person. I'm really looking forward to my time here!”