Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Eoghan Clarke signs for Saracens

30.01.25
Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of hooker Eoghan Clarke from Munster Rugby.

The 26-year-old Irishman has signed for 18 months until the end of the 2025/26 season to add further depth to the front-row department.

Born in Dublin, Clarke joined the Munster academy back in 2018 making appearances for Shannon RFC in the AIL and Munster A.

The hooker then moved to Championship side Jersey Reds, producing a breakout campaign, becoming the top try scorer in England’s second tier in 2021/22 with 17 tries. Clarke then went on to lift the Championship trophy the following campaign with the Reds.

After a successful time in Jersey, Clarke returned to Munster, making his senior debut against Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup before his URC debut against Leinster in 2023 on St Stephen’s Day.

Clarke heads to North London ahead of the resumption of the Premiership Cup campaign with the hooker available for selection as early as this weekend.

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is delighted to welcome Clarke through the door.

“Eoghan has all of the attributes to be a real success here. His set piece is very strong and we are looking forward to seeing him perform in a Saracens shirt.”

Clarke is excited to be heading to North London.

“It's a massive privilege for myself and my family for me to be a part of such a great club. I know this is a place where I will grow as a player and a person. I'm really looking forward to my time here!”

