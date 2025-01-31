Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women v Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 16)

31.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women V Leicester Tigers Women
Saracens Women V Leicester Tigers Women

Centre Sophie Bridger is hoping to build on the huge win last weekend in Saracens Women’s final away trip of the season.

After a bonus point win over local rivals Harlequins, Saracens once again head into the capital to face Trailfinders Women in Round 16 of the PWR.

Seven days on from their monumental win at the Stoop, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an unchanged starting XV to head to the Trailfinders Sports Club this Saturday.

Akina Gondwe remains at loosehead looking to continue her try-scoring form, she’s alongside Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford in the front row.

Rosie Galligan is once again partnered with Louise McMillan in the engine room, with Georgia Evans remaining at blindside flanker.

May Campbell continues at openside, with last week’s PWR player of the round Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack at eight.

In the backs, Ella Wyrwas is once again partnered by Amelia MacDougall after an impressive showing from the pair at the Stoop.

The centre pairing of Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy continues for the North Londoners, with Lotte Sharp starting on the left wing, Alysha Corrigan remaining on the right and the experienced Sarah McKenna marshalling the side at fullback.

On the bench, Canadian duo Mckinley Hunt and Gabrielle Senft return to the match day 23. Sharifa Kasolo, Tori Sellors and Beth Blacklock who all returned from injury against Quins are once again named amongst the replacements.

With play-off places still up in the air, Bridger is keen to build on the momentum of recent fixtures.

We had wrongs to put right last week so that was good to settle scores, we want to now take that momentum now to keep driving and moving forward.

This Saturday will be a tough one, there’s no easy place to go in this league and the weekend won’t be any different. But we’re certainly up for the challenge.”

Saracens Women team to play Trailfinders Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
17.⁠ McKinley Hunt
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Ealing Trailfinders (PRC - Rd 4)

Saracens Transition Coach James Tirrell is excited to see the growth of a young Saracens group across the remainder of the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign as they prepare to welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Men in Black return to Cup action having picked up two wins in the opening three […]

31.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
31.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Eoghan Clarke signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of hooker Eoghan Clarke from Munster Rugby. The 26-year-old Irishman has signed for 18 months until the end of the 2025/26 season to add further depth to the front-row department. Born in Dublin, Clarke joined the Munster academy back in 2018 making appearances for Shannon RFC in the AIL […]

30.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

