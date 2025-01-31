TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women v Saracens Women (PWR - Rd 16)

Centre Sophie Bridger is hoping to build on the huge win last weekend in Saracens Women’s final away trip of the season.

After a bonus point win over local rivals Harlequins, Saracens once again head into the capital to face Trailfinders Women in Round 16 of the PWR.

Seven days on from their monumental win at the Stoop, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an unchanged starting XV to head to the Trailfinders Sports Club this Saturday.

Akina Gondwe remains at loosehead looking to continue her try-scoring form, she’s alongside Bryony Field and Kelsey Clifford in the front row.

Rosie Galligan is once again partnered with Louise McMillan in the engine room, with Georgia Evans remaining at blindside flanker.

May Campbell continues at openside, with last week’s PWR player of the round Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack at eight.

In the backs, Ella Wyrwas is once again partnered by Amelia MacDougall after an impressive showing from the pair at the Stoop.

The centre pairing of Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy continues for the North Londoners, with Lotte Sharp starting on the left wing, Alysha Corrigan remaining on the right and the experienced Sarah McKenna marshalling the side at fullback.

On the bench, Canadian duo Mckinley Hunt and Gabrielle Senft return to the match day 23. Sharifa Kasolo, Tori Sellors and Beth Blacklock who all returned from injury against Quins are once again named amongst the replacements.

With play-off places still up in the air, Bridger is keen to build on the momentum of recent fixtures.

“We had wrongs to put right last week so that was good to settle scores, we want to now take that momentum now to keep driving and moving forward.

This Saturday will be a tough one, there’s no easy place to go in this league and the weekend won’t be any different. But we’re certainly up for the challenge.”

Saracens Women team to play Trailfinders Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

17.⁠ McKinley Hunt

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson