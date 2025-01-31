Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Ealing Trailfinders (PRC - Rd 4)

31.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Exeter Chiefs V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Exeter Chiefs V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Saracens Transition Coach James Tirrell is excited to see the growth of a young Saracens group across the remainder of the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign as they prepare to welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Men in Black return to Cup action having picked up two wins in the opening three rounds back in November. Once again taking the coaching reigns for this competition, James Tirrell and Rob Webber have made eight changes from the side that fell short at Sandy Park last weekend.

There’s a triple change in the front row, Eroni Mawi comes in for Phil Brantingham, James Hadfield steps in for the departed Kapeli Pifeleti and Alec Clarey starts in place of Fraser Balmain.

Kaden Pearce-Paul is rewarded with a start alongside Hugh Tizard in the second row.

They line up in front of Max Eke and captain Nathan Michelow on either flank, with loan signing Carwyn Tuipulotu rounding off the pack.

Gareth Simpson starts in place of Ivan Van Zyl, he is alongside Louie Johnson who made his first Premiership start for the club last weekend.

Olly Hartley remains at inside centre, and he’s partnered with Sam Spink in the midfield. Brandon Jackson and Tobias Elliott remain on either wing, with Tiff Eden joining the match day squad at full-back.

Amongst the replacements, there’s a potential debut for new signing Eoghan Clarke covering hooker. Barnaby Merrett is also in line for his first Premiership Cup appearance of the campaign.

Ahead of Ealing’s visit to StoneX, Tirrell is excited to reconnect with his group for the Premiership Cup block.

“There’s been a real buzz around training this week, as this competition allows players to step up and come up against physical sides like Ealing.

This group has been on an upward trend as of late, with many players gaining valuable minutes in the Premiership and Europe, so hopefully we can hit the ground running and make a good start in this block.”

Saracens Men team to play Ealing Trailfinders:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 James Hadfield

3 Alec Clarey

4 Kaden Pearce-Paul

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Max Eke

7 Nathan Michelow (c)

8 Carwyn Tuipulotu

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Tiff Eden

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Ollie Hoskins

20 Kennedy Sylvester

21 Barnaby Merrett

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Josh Hallett

