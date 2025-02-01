MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 29-50 Ealing Trailfinders

Brandon Jackson’s hat-trick was not enough to prevent Saracens Men from a second Premiership Rugby Cup loss of the season as Ealing Trailfinders triumphed 50-29 at StoneX Stadium.

The visitors ran in six tries to go with 18 points from the boot of Dan Jones, while there was a debut score for Carwyn Tuipulotu to go with Jackson’s triple.

Ealing came charging out the blocks, winning a penalty from kick-off and taking the earliest of leads through fly-half Jones.

The Championship side dominated the opening quarter and stormed into a 17-0 lead after Mike Willemse and Ruben Bird-Tulloch both crossed.

Sarries earned their first points of the afternoon thanks largely to a dominant rolling maul with No.8 Tuipolotu the man to muscle over on debut.

The forwards played a huge part in the Men in Black’s second score as well – another rolling maul creating space down the blind side with Jackson benefiting to score.

A clumsy breakdown in the Sarries 22 saw Ealing capitalise in ruthless fashion shortly after, Craig Hampson spinning the loose ball wide and Tobi Wilson going over.

The full-back had his second just before the half-hour mark as more slick hands from Ealing ensured he had acres of space to run the ball in unopposed.

Jackson soon had his second as Sarries fought back again, more success down the short side put the wing in space to sprint in.

Louie Johnson converted with a great kick from a tight angle for 27-17 and that’s how the score remained at the break.

Jones knocked over three successive penalties in the second half as Ealing stretched their lead out to 36-17.

Sarries, perhaps trying to force things having had no real territory in the second half, then threw an intercept with Bird-Tulloch finishing under the posts just after the hour.

Olly Hartley provided a huge spark with a break on 67 minutes but Ollie Hoskins was stripped close to the line a few phases later allowing Ealing to clear.

A great line break from Charlie Bracken created a score for Tiff Eden, the full-back showing good pace to see off the Ealing defender.

But Trailfinders added another as Jordy Reid collected his own charge down to score in the closing stages.

Jackson’s third in the final moments, the wing showing serious pace to score, secured the try bonus point for Sarries, who now face London Scottish on Friday night.