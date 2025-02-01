Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

MATCH REPORT | Trailfinders Women 12 - 31 Saracens Women (PWR R16)

01.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
2sc 0241
Dsc 0949 3

Saracens Women picked up another victory on the road in a thrilling back-and-forth affair against Trailfinders Women.

With the race for play-offs as tight as ever, Sarries picked up an extremely valuable five point haul against Trailfinders who pushed the North Londoners throughout the 80 minutes.

The match didn't start the way of the visitors however. Back to back penalties pinned Saracens in their own half early on and Trailfinders came out the blocks well, crashing over inside the first few minutes through Rori Wood.

It didn't take long for Sarries to respond however, after some spirited carries from Georgia Evans and Lotte Sharp Saracens found themselves inside the hosts 22 for the first time. But the visitors made it count and it didn't take long for May Campbell to spot a gap from a few metres out and fire herself over, maintaining her impressive try-scoring record for the season.

In what was proving to be a back-and-forth first half, Trailfinders managed to regain possession soon after the restart and pick up a penalty. After heading to the corner, the Ealing outfit put their heads down producing some strong carries. After attracting most of the Sarries defenders, the hosts soon pulled the trigger and flung the ball out wide allowing for Rosie Inman to score in the corner.

It was then time for Trailfinders ill-discipline to cost them, with successive penalties marching them back into their own half, Saracens once again went to the catch and drive. After more abrasive carrying from the away side Poppy Cleall managed to score on the half hour mark, and MacDougall's conversion nudged Sarries ahead.

Saracens thought they had extended their lead again just before the break when Kelsey Clifford managed to get over the line, but the prop was deemed to be held up over the whitewash. Therefore, the visitors had to settle for a two point deficit at the half-way point.

Trailfinders started the second half at a similarly frenetic pace to the first, testing Saracens on multiple occasions. However this time round the Sarries defence stayed strong and it was them who would strike the first blow after the break. Poppy Cleall produced an incredible charge down on a Trailfinders clearance kick before regathering the ball and offloading to fellow back-rower Georgia Evans. The Welsh flanker then pinned her ears back beating the oncoming defenders to the line to add a vital score against the run of play.

The hosts certainly weren't going to roll over and they continued to test the North Londoners. Trailfinders were close to an instant response if it wasn't for the final pass creeping forward just metres from the line. However, the team in green continued to knock on the door with probing kicks in behind and strong carrying in the midfield.

The Saracens defence did finally break with ten minutes left on the clock. Replacement Jess Cooksey diving into the corner to reduce the lead back to just two points with the conversion having just slipped wide.

With the game very much in the balance, Saracens reverted back to their strength of catch and drive to see out the game and pick up an all important bonus point. Initiated after a clever 50:22 from Beth Blacklock, Sarries got to work at the maul, driving May Campbell over the line twice in as many minutes in the final stages of the game, pushing the score to 17-31 when the clock went red.

Saracens Women now return to the StoneX in a fortnight's time to face Exeter Chiefs in a mouthwatering play-off defining clash. Be sure to secure your seat here!

Tries: Campbell (10, 77, 80), P.Cleall (33), Evans (50)

Con: MacDougall (11, 34) Blacklock (77)

 

News

See all news
