This Week at Saracens

With the Men competing in Premiership Cup action and the U18s playing a crucial Academy League tie, here's all the StoneX has to offer:

Monday

Saracens Foundation kick off their celebrations ahead of their 25th anniversary this month.

Tuesday

James Tirrell will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup this Friday.

Wednesday

Wales, Italy and Scotland are expected to announce their sides for the second round of the Six Nations, with Saracens Liam Williams, Nick Tompkins, Marco Riccioni and Fergus Burke all available for selection.

Thursday

Saracens will announce their match day 23 to take on London Scottish under the Friday Night Lights. England will also announce their side to play France in the Six Nations. Steve Borthwick will be able to select Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Tom Willis, Jamie George and Elliot Daly with all 6 Saracens involved in the wider squad.

Friday

Saracens Men travel to the Richmond Athletic Ground to play London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Saturday

Saracens U18 compete in a crucial London derby against Harlequins in their final league fixture of the campaign. The game will kick-off at 1pm at the StoneX.