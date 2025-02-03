Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
This Week at Saracens

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

With the Men competing in Premiership Cup action and the U18s playing a crucial Academy League tie, here's all the StoneX has to offer:

Monday

Saracens Foundation kick off their celebrations ahead of their 25th anniversary this month.

Tuesday

James Tirrell will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup this Friday.

Wednesday

Wales, Italy and Scotland are expected to announce their sides for the second round of the Six Nations, with Saracens Liam Williams, Nick Tompkins, Marco Riccioni and Fergus Burke all available for selection.

Thursday

Saracens will announce their match day 23 to take on London Scottish under the Friday Night Lights. England will also announce their side to play France in the Six Nations. Steve Borthwick will be able to select Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Tom Willis, Jamie George and Elliot Daly with all 6 Saracens involved in the wider squad.

Friday

Saracens Men travel to the Richmond Athletic Ground to play London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Saturday

Saracens U18 compete in a crucial London derby against Harlequins in their final league fixture of the campaign. The game will kick-off at 1pm at the StoneX.

News

Dsc04041

INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Ten Saracens feature in Six Nations openers

Ten of the Sarries squad were involved across four international games this weekend including an opening round win for England U20s on Thursday Night. Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Olamide Sodeke. After an early red card for the English, the men in white powered through to get a 3-19 win at Virgin Media Park as […]

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
2sc 0241

MATCH REPORT | Trailfinders Women 12 - 31 Saracens Women (PWR R16)

Saracens Women picked up another victory on the road in a thrilling back-and-forth affair against Trailfinders Women. With the race for play-offs as tight as ever, Sarries picked up an extremely valuable five point haul against Trailfinders who pushed the North Londoners throughout the 80 minutes. The match didn't start the way of the visitors […]

01.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

