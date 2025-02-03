Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Ten Saracens feature in Six Nations openers

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Dsc04041
Ireland V England Guinness Six Nations 2025

Saracens Men had ten representatives across four international games this weekend including an opening round win for England U20s on Thursday night.

Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Olamide Sodeke all featured for Mark Mapletoft's side against Ireland U20s and despite an early red card the Men in White fought brilliantly to earn a 19-3 win at Virgin Media Park.

In the senior competition, Maro Itoje captained England Men for the first time in Dublin but it was Ireland who found another gear in the second half to earn a 27-22 victory on Saturday afternoon. Itoje, Ben Earl, Tom Willis and Theo Dan all featured with the latter even getting a late try assist for Tommy Freeman.

Elsewhere in the Championship both Liam Williams and Nick Tompkins started in Paris as a rebuilding Welsh side were well beaten 43-0 by France on Friday night. Marco Riccioni also came off the bench for Italy in their 31-19 defeat to Scotland on Saturday.

This weekend's fixtures are as follows:

England U20 v France U20 - Friday, February 7 (8pm)

Italy v Wales - Saturday, February 8 (2.15pm)

England v France - Saturday, February 8 (4.45pm)

Scotland v Ireland - Sunday, February 9 (3pm)

All Saracens internationals will return to the club just in time for Showdown 5 with the game set to be a record breaking event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss out, secure your seat today!

Saracens V Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby

This Week at Saracens

With the Men competing in Premiership Cup action and the U18s playing a crucial Academy League tie, here's all the StoneX has to offer: Monday Saracens Foundation kick off the celebrations ahead of their 25th anniversary this month. Tuesday James Tirrell will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with London Scottish in […]

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
2sc 0241

MATCH REPORT | Trailfinders Women 12 - 31 Saracens Women (PWR R16)

Saracens Women picked up another victory on the road in a thrilling back-and-forth affair against Trailfinders Women. With the race for play-offs as tight as ever, Sarries picked up an extremely valuable five point haul against Trailfinders who pushed the North Londoners throughout the 80 minutes. The match didn't start the way of the visitors […]

01.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

