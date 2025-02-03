INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Ten Saracens feature in Six Nations openers

Saracens Men had ten representatives across four international games this weekend including an opening round win for England U20s on Thursday night.

Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Olamide Sodeke all featured for Mark Mapletoft's side against Ireland U20s and despite an early red card the Men in White fought brilliantly to earn a 19-3 win at Virgin Media Park.

In the senior competition, Maro Itoje captained England Men for the first time in Dublin but it was Ireland who found another gear in the second half to earn a 27-22 victory on Saturday afternoon. Itoje, Ben Earl, Tom Willis and Theo Dan all featured with the latter even getting a late try assist for Tommy Freeman.

Elsewhere in the Championship both Liam Williams and Nick Tompkins started in Paris as a rebuilding Welsh side were well beaten 43-0 by France on Friday night. Marco Riccioni also came off the bench for Italy in their 31-19 defeat to Scotland on Saturday.

This weekend's fixtures are as follows:

England U20 v France U20 - Friday, February 7 (8pm)

Italy v Wales - Saturday, February 8 (2.15pm)

England v France - Saturday, February 8 (4.45pm)

Scotland v Ireland - Sunday, February 9 (3pm)

All Saracens internationals will return to the club just in time for Showdown 5 with the game set to be a record breaking event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss out, secure your seat today!