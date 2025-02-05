PWR Play-off Permutations

Saracens could qualify for a place in the PWR play-offs this weekend should other results go their way.

Should Bristol Bears lose to Exeter Chiefs this weekend, the North Londoners will have mathematically qualified for the final four alongside Gloucester-Hartpury and Harlequins.

Saracens still have two chances to book their place in the play-offs with both games taking place at the StoneX. Saracens need just two points from their matches against Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks to guarantee a semi-final spot.

Sarries currently sit third in the PWR standings just two points behind second placed Harlequins therefore the opportunity for a home semi-final is still very much up for grabs. Harlequins play both fifth placed Bristol and top of the table Gloucester-Hartpury in their final two games.