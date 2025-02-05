Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

PWR Play-off Permutations

05.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template
Saracens Women V Leicester Tigers Women

Saracens could qualify for a place in the PWR play-offs this weekend should other results go their way.

Should Bristol Bears lose to Exeter Chiefs this weekend, the North Londoners will have mathematically qualified for the final four alongside Gloucester-Hartpury and Harlequins.

Saracens still have two chances to book their place in the play-offs with both games taking place at the StoneX. Saracens need just two points from their matches against Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks to guarantee a semi-final spot.

Sarries currently sit third in the PWR standings just two points behind second placed Harlequins therefore the opportunity for a home semi-final is still very much up for grabs. Harlequins play both fifth placed Bristol and top of the table Gloucester-Hartpury in their final two games.

News

See all news
News Template

PWR Play-off Permutations

Saracens could qualify for a place in the PWR play-offs this weekend should other results go their way. Should Bristol Bears lose to Exeter Chiefs this weekend, the North Londoners will have mathematically qualified for the final four alongside Gloucester-Hartpury and Harlequins. Saracens still have two chances to book their place in the play-offs with […]

05.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Dsc04041

INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Ten Saracens feature in Six Nations openers

Saracens Men had ten representatives across four international games this weekend including an opening round win for England U20s on Thursday night. Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Olamide Sodeke all featured for Mark Mapletoft's side against Ireland U20s and despite an early red card the Men in White fought brilliantly to earn a 19-3 win […]

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby

This Week at Saracens

With the Men competing in Premiership Cup action and the U18s playing a crucial Academy League tie, here's all the StoneX has to offer: Monday Saracens Foundation kick off the celebrations ahead of their 25th anniversary this month. Tuesday James Tirrell will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with London Scottish in […]

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners