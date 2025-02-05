Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Three Saracens named in England U20 match against France

05.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
2025 Under 20 Six Nations Championship Round 1 Ireland Vs England
Dsc04013

Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all pull on an England shirt once again this weekend as they play in the U20 Six Nations against France at the Rec this Friday.

Former U19 Men’s captain, Sale Sharks’ Tom Burrow, assumes the captaincy for consecutive gameweeks as George Timmins (Bath Rugby) earns his first U20 Men’s start at blindside flanker at his home stadium.

Lucas Friday (Harlequins), who captained the U20 Men in a warm-up fixture against Bath United, also makes his full debut in the only change from the selected backline in Round 1.

Exeter Chiefs lock Oscar Beckerleg and Dom Hanson of Sale Sharks could earn their respective U20 competitive debuts if utilised from the replacements bench.

Mark Mapletoft said: “We’re excited to be returning to The Rec for our first home fixture in 11 months, and there are few bigger occasions in the calendar than a meeting with France.

“A big, energised crowd will be key but we’re not resting on our laurels. The last outing against Ireland gave us much to refine and the boys have rallied together to take ownership of the improvements to make.

“Our focus as a Brotherhood is to maximise the opportunities in front of us in order to dictate the game on our own terms. Given our recent meetings with France, this will be no easy feat, and the expectation is for another thrilling test against a determined side.”

England U20 Men team to face France (includes current club, community club and U20 caps) 

15 Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers, Silhillians RUFC, 1 cap)

14 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 6 caps) 

13 Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, 7 caps) 

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 1 cap)

11 Charlie Griffin (Bath Rugby, Rosslyn Park, 1 cap)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 6 caps)

9 Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 7 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 1 cap)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 1 cap)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 10 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 12 caps) 

5 Tom Burrow (c) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 1 cap)

6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 3 caps)

7 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 13 caps)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 10 caps)

Replacements

16 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 1 cap)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 1 cap)

18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 1 cap)

19 Oscar Beckerleg (Exeter Chiefs, Penzance and Newlyn RFC, uncapped)

20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 1 cap)

21 Dom Hanson (Sale Sharks, Stockport RFC, uncapped)

22 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 11 caps)

23 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 1 cap)

News

See all news
2025 Under 20 Six Nations Championship Round 1 Ireland Vs England

Three Saracens named in England U20 match against France

Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all pull on an England shirt once again this weekend as they play in the U20 Six Nations against France at the Rec this Friday. Former U19 Men’s captain, Sale Sharks’ Tom Burrow, assumes the captaincy for consecutive gameweeks as George Timmins (Bath Rugby) earns his first U20 […]

05.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template

PWR Play-off Permutations

Saracens could qualify for a place in the PWR play-offs this weekend should other results go their way. Should Bristol Bears lose to Exeter Chiefs this weekend, the North Londoners will have mathematically qualified for the final four alongside Gloucester-Hartpury and Harlequins. Saracens still have two chances to book their place in the play-offs with […]

05.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Dsc04041

INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Ten Saracens feature in Six Nations openers

Saracens Men had ten representatives across four international games this weekend including an opening round win for England U20s on Thursday night. Jack Bracken, Angus Hall and Olamide Sodeke all featured for Mark Mapletoft's side against Ireland U20s and despite an early red card the Men in White fought brilliantly to earn a 19-3 win […]

03.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners