Three Saracens named in England U20 match against France

Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all pull on an England shirt once again this weekend as they play in the U20 Six Nations against France at the Rec this Friday.

Former U19 Men’s captain, Sale Sharks’ Tom Burrow, assumes the captaincy for consecutive gameweeks as George Timmins (Bath Rugby) earns his first U20 Men’s start at blindside flanker at his home stadium.

Lucas Friday (Harlequins), who captained the U20 Men in a warm-up fixture against Bath United, also makes his full debut in the only change from the selected backline in Round 1.

Exeter Chiefs lock Oscar Beckerleg and Dom Hanson of Sale Sharks could earn their respective U20 competitive debuts if utilised from the replacements bench.

Mark Mapletoft said: “We’re excited to be returning to The Rec for our first home fixture in 11 months, and there are few bigger occasions in the calendar than a meeting with France.

“A big, energised crowd will be key but we’re not resting on our laurels. The last outing against Ireland gave us much to refine and the boys have rallied together to take ownership of the improvements to make.

“Our focus as a Brotherhood is to maximise the opportunities in front of us in order to dictate the game on our own terms. Given our recent meetings with France, this will be no easy feat, and the expectation is for another thrilling test against a determined side.”

England U20 Men team to face France (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)

15 Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers, Silhillians RUFC, 1 cap)

14 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 6 caps)

13 Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, 7 caps)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 1 cap)

11 Charlie Griffin (Bath Rugby, Rosslyn Park, 1 cap)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 6 caps)

9 Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 7 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 1 cap)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 1 cap)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 10 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 12 caps)

5 Tom Burrow (c) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 1 cap)

6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 3 caps)

7 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 13 caps)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 10 caps)

Replacements

16 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 1 cap)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 1 cap)

18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 1 cap)

19 Oscar Beckerleg (Exeter Chiefs, Penzance and Newlyn RFC, uncapped)

20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 1 cap)

21 Dom Hanson (Sale Sharks, Stockport RFC, uncapped)

22 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 11 caps)

23 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 1 cap)