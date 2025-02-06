Our Partners
TEAM NEWS | London Scottish v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 5)

06.02.25
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Alex Goode will make his eagerly awaited return against London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup this Friday.

The full-back will feature in the match day squad for the first time in over three months, as the Men in Black travel to the Richmond Athletic Ground under the Friday night lights with the aim of getting their cup campaign back on track.

The inclusion of Goode is one of three changes James Tirrell and Rob Webber have made from the side that fell short against Ealing Trailfinders last week.

Eroni Mawi continues at loosehead alongside James Hadfield at hooker, and Alec Clarey rounds off the front row.

Kaden Pearce-Paul partners Hugh Tizard in the second row for the second straight game.

Max Eke starts at blindside flanker, with captain Nathan Michelow at openside and after scoring a try on debut last week, Carwyn Tuipulotu remains at number eight.

After impressing off the bench against Ealing, Charlie Bracken starts at scrum-half alongside number 10 Louie Johnson.

The centre partnership sees Olly Hartley alongside Josh Hallett, and off the back of his hat-trick last weekend Brandon Jackson starts on the left wing alongside Tobias Elliott on the right, with Goode slotting in at fullback.

On the bench, James Isaacs comes in for the injured Eoghan Clarke, Reggie Hammick returns from England U20 camp, South African academy fly-half Luke Davidson could make his debut, Oscar Wilson returns to the match day squad.

As he nears 400 appearances for the club, Goode is excited to return in Saracens colours in a crucial cup clash.

“It has been a long time out but I can’t wait to get back out there again. There is some very special talent in this group so I’m excited to play with them and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.”

Saracens Men team to play London Scottish:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 James Hadfield

3 Alec Clarey

4 Kaden Pearce-Paul

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Max Eke

7 Nathan Michelow (c)

8 Carwyn Tuipulotu

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Josh Hallett

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 James Isaacs

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Luke Davidson

23 Oscar Wilson

TEAM NEWS | London Scottish v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 5)

Alex Goode will make his eagerly awaited return against London Scottish in the Premiership Rugby Cup this Friday. The full-back will feature in the match day squad for the first time in over three months, as the Men in Black travel to the Richmond Athletic Ground under the Friday night lights with the aim of […]

06.02.25

06.02.25
2025 Under 20 Six Nations Championship Round 1 Ireland Vs England

Three Saracens named in England U20 match against France

Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all pull on an England shirt once again this weekend as they play in the U20 Six Nations against France at the Rec this Friday. Former U19 Men’s captain, Sale Sharks’ Tom Burrow, assumes the captaincy for consecutive gameweeks as George Timmins (Bath Rugby) earns his first U20 […]

05.02.25
PWR Play-off Permutations

Saracens could qualify for a place in the PWR play-offs this weekend should other results go their way. Should Bristol Bears lose to Exeter Chiefs this weekend, the North Londoners will have mathematically qualified for the final four alongside Gloucester-Hartpury and Harlequins. Saracens still have two chances to book their place in the play-offs with […]

05.02.25
