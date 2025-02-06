Five Saracens named to face France

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his squad to play France at Allianz Stadium on S atur day 8 February.

Saturday’s second round Guinness Six Nations Test match will be the 111th game between England and France since the first meeting in 1906.

In the front row, vice-captain Ellis Genge takes his place at loosehead prop, alongside Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and Will Stuart at tighthead.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is paired with George Martin.

The back row sees No.8 Tom Willis earn his first start for England, lining up alongside Tom Curry on the blindside flank, and Ben Earl at openside to round off the pack.

In the half-backs, fly-half Fin Smith is partnered with club teammate Alex Mitchell at 9 to earn his first Test start. In the midfield, Henry Slade is named at inside centre, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Ollie Sleightholme returns to the side on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right, and Marcus Smith moves to full-back to complete the starting line-up.

Vice-captain Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall and Elliot Daly take their places on a 6-2 split replacements bench.

“England versus France is an incredible fixture to be involved in,” said Borthwick.

“We’re looking forward to being back at Allianz Stadium in front of our home supporters, for what I am sure will be a great game of rugby.”

ENGLAND v FRANCE

Saturday 8 February 2025

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 40 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 70 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 38 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 2 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)