Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Five Saracens named to face France

06.02.25
England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his squad to play France at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 8 February.

Saturday’s second round Guinness Six Nations Test match will be the 111th game between England and France since the first meeting in 1906.

In the front row, vice-captain Ellis Genge takes his place at loosehead prop, alongside Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and Will Stuart at tighthead.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is paired with George Martin.

The back row sees No.8 Tom Willis earn his first start for England, lining up alongside Tom Curry on the blindside flank, and Ben Earl at openside to round off the pack.  

In the half-backs, fly-half Fin Smith is partnered with club teammate Alex Mitchell at 9 to earn his first Test start. In the midfield, Henry Slade is named at inside centre, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Ollie Sleightholme returns to the side on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right, and Marcus Smith moves to full-back to complete the starting line-up.

Vice-captain Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall and Elliot Daly take their places on a 6-2 split replacements bench.

England versus France is an incredible fixture to be involved in,” said Borthwick.

“We’re looking forward to being back at Allianz Stadium in front of our home supporters, for what I am sure will be a great game of rugby.”

ENGLAND v FRANCE

Saturday 8 February 2025

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 40 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 70 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 38 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 2 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)

