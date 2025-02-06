Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Harlequins U18 (ACAD R5)

06.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Noah Caluori can't wait to run out at the StoneX in a crucial U18 League clash this weekend.

The winger is Saracens U18 top try scorer this campaign, and will start out wide at the StoneX Stadium this Saturday as the Men in Black host Harlequins U18 in the final league game of the season.

With the Southern Conference yet to be decided, both Harlequins and Saracens have the chance to book their place in this years final as well as fellow pool members Bath. Having lost their first game of the season to those in blue, black and white last weekend, Head Coach Jack Pattinson makes three changes from the team that fell short at Allington Fields.

There's a change at hooker with Charlie Kingsford starting in place of James Talamai. He's either side of Alan Poku and Gabriel Registe in the front row.

Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding continue in the second row, with Ashton Ilincic and Jack Marshall on the flanks. After scoring last weekend against Bath, Matthew Branch-Holland continues to wear number eight.

After returning to the squad last Saturday, Asa Stewart-Harris starts alongside Finn Keylock at half-back.

There's a shift in the midfield, as vice-captain Ryan Jones is alongside Millfield's Seva Kava. Zac Finch and Noah Caluori remain on the wings with Alex Mason shifting from outside centre to fullback.

In what is a season defining fixture, Caluori is relishing the opportunity to play at the home of Saracens this weekend.

"The buzz around the squad this week has lifted us all massively. Playing in a local derby at home in front of live stream cameras and a good crowd is what we all dream about doing coming through the academy.

We know we're going to have to raise our levels from last week but I know this team is certainly capable of producing a big finish to this league block to put us in the best place for Finals Day."

Saracens U18 team to play Harlequins U18:

1 Alan Poku

2 Charlie Kingsford

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Ashton Ilincic

7 Jack Marshall

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Asa Stewart-Harris

10 Finn Keylock

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones

13 Seva Kava

14 Noah Caluori

15 Alex Mason

 

Replacements:

16 James Talamai

17 Owen Gillett

18 Marlon Farouk-Roy

19 Henry Dargan

20 AJ Henry

21 Charlie Heard

22 Patrick Keaveney

23 Tai Alleyne

