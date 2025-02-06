TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Harlequins U18 (ACAD R5)

Noah Caluori can't wait to run out at the StoneX in a crucial U18 League clash this weekend.

The winger is Saracens U18 top try scorer this campaign, and will start out wide at the StoneX Stadium this Saturday as the Men in Black host Harlequins U18 in the final league game of the season.

With the Southern Conference yet to be decided, both Harlequins and Saracens have the chance to book their place in this years final as well as fellow pool members Bath. Having lost their first game of the season to those in blue, black and white last weekend, Head Coach Jack Pattinson makes three changes from the team that fell short at Allington Fields.

There's a change at hooker with Charlie Kingsford starting in place of James Talamai. He's either side of Alan Poku and Gabriel Registe in the front row.

Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding continue in the second row, with Ashton Ilincic and Jack Marshall on the flanks. After scoring last weekend against Bath, Matthew Branch-Holland continues to wear number eight.

After returning to the squad last Saturday, Asa Stewart-Harris starts alongside Finn Keylock at half-back.

There's a shift in the midfield, as vice-captain Ryan Jones is alongside Millfield's Seva Kava. Zac Finch and Noah Caluori remain on the wings with Alex Mason shifting from outside centre to fullback.

In what is a season defining fixture, Caluori is relishing the opportunity to play at the home of Saracens this weekend.

"The buzz around the squad this week has lifted us all massively. Playing in a local derby at home in front of live stream cameras and a good crowd is what we all dream about doing coming through the academy.

We know we're going to have to raise our levels from last week but I know this team is certainly capable of producing a big finish to this league block to put us in the best place for Finals Day."

Saracens U18 team to play Harlequins U18:

1 Alan Poku

2 Charlie Kingsford

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Ashton Ilincic

7 Jack Marshall

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Asa Stewart-Harris

10 Finn Keylock

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones

13 Seva Kava

14 Noah Caluori

15 Alex Mason

Replacements:

16 James Talamai

17 Owen Gillett

18 Marlon Farouk-Roy

19 Henry Dargan

20 AJ Henry

21 Charlie Heard

22 Patrick Keaveney

23 Tai Alleyne