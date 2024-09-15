Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

MATCH REACTION | Lewis Sones (PWR Up Rd 2)

15.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Matchreactpwrup
Lewis

Saracens Women’s Assistant Coach Lewis Sones was pleased with what he saw, as his side began their 24/25 season with a 7-try victory against London rivals Harlequins.

After a long pre-season block, this was the first time the side had been able to take to the field competitively and Sones felt that his side put in a strong showing.

“It was a really positive first hit out. All the players have been working hard for the last eight or nine weeks and there were some good outcomes on show that we can really build on.”

There were a mix of old and new faces on display for Sarries, with a number of the club’s young guns putting in staring performances. Sones praised the efforts of his squad and singled out May Goulding and Daisy Fitzgerald, as they both got onto the field for the first time in a Saracens shirt.

“It was great to see some of the youngsters who came through in the cup last season continue grow and develop. With the likes of May Goulding and Daisy Fitzgerald making debuts as well, it was really pleasing to see the youngsters in our team really step up.”

There was also a Sarries debut for centre Emma Hardy after her arrival from Loughborough in the summer. Hardy looked busy throughout the afternoon, showing several classy touches in attack and defence and Sones was thrilled with what he saw.

“Emma is more of a senior player compared to the youngsters, but it’s always a challenge making your debut. I thought she was really positive and showed some lovely touches in the back line. She’s been outstanding in pre-season and that continued again out on the pitch.”

Both sides were evenly matched at the break, before Saracens broke free in the second period, scoring 6 tries. Sones praised his side for how clinical they were in attack and felt that there was a lot that they can take into next weekend’s home encounter with Trailfinders Women.

“It was a bit of a shaky start, and we were trying to find our feet a bit, but second half was really positive and really clinical. There’s a lot for us to be happy about and we put together some really clinical attacks. It wasn’t perfect and there are some things we can work on but that was a really strong start that we can use to build again into Trailfinders next week.”

News

See all news
Matchreactpwrup

MATCH REACTION | Lewis Sones (PWR Up Rd 2)

Saracens Women’s Assistant Coach Lewis Sones was pleased with what he saw, as his side began their 24/25 season with a 7-try victory against London rivals Harlequins. After a long pre-season block, this was the first time the side had been able to take to the field competitively and Sones felt that his side put […]

15.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R3 12641

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 40-21 Scarlets

Saracens Men ensured they will be heading in to the Gallagher Premiership opener next weekend full of confidence after an impressive 40-21 victory over Scarlets at StoneX Stadium.  The Men in Black scored six tries in a competitive pre-season match against the Welsh outfit which had plenty of attacking intent and also defensive grit, giving […]

13.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross