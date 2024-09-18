‘The Saracens People Don’t See’ Gives An Inside View Into the Saracens Men’s Team

A new content series titled ‘The Saracens People Don’t See’ (TSPDS) will document the 24/25 season, bringing fans closer to the Saracens Men’s team than ever before.

Consisting of seven episodes, the first of which will be premiered across Saracens YouTube and Facebook channels on Friday 20th September at 6pm, the series will give unprecedented access to the team and their people-first approach.

With a new-look squad led by Club Captain, Maro Itoje, TSPDS will focus less on the squad as rugby players, but hone in on the Saracens players and coaches as people. Fans will not necessarily see what the players eat, what they do in the gym, or how they prepare for games, but more how they focus on building relationships as a group, being good team-mates, having strong values and working hard for each other. This people-first approach has led to Saracens success on the field over the past decade.

Episode One follows the team as they regroup for pre-season taking them from North London to Quinta do Lago in a relentless eight-week period. With a whole host of summer arrivals including the likes of Fergus Burke, Phil Brantingham, Rhys Carre, Louie Johnson and Sam Spink, the importance of integration has been paramount with the new Gallagher Premiership season fast approaching.

Whether it was social capital in team meetings, a visit from the fire brigade or a training camp in Portugal, cameras have been capturing the team’s preparations as well as featuring in-depth interviews with a range of players and coaches. With several experienced international players absent for the majority of pre-season, there have been new voices emerging with the likes of Ivan van Zyl and Andy Onyeama-Christie setting the standards on and off the training pitch.

Additionally, young scrum-half Charlie Bracken, one of the most exciting young talents in England, is looking to follow in the footsteps of his World Cup winning father Kyran, speaks candidly about making his mark in the first team.

Kicking Coach Dan Vickers also lays out a number of ways the coaching group have been instilling togetherness and reinforcing the habits of a true Saracen.

Watching TSPDS will give fans a deeper understanding of how the Saracens team aim for success in a way that has not been done in sports documentaries to date.

Warrick Lang, Rugby Manager and Head of Culture is delighted to open the doors to viewers throughout the 24/25 campaign.

“Saracens has always been a place that cares deeply about our people and the connections that we make across the group.

We have been lucky enough to make so many bonds and friendships throughout the pre-season period starting from day one, and to be able to share that with our fans and wider viewers is incredibly exciting.

Everyone here firmly believes that these special memories can lead us towards a very special 2024/25 season, and we can’t wait for it to start in Gloucester on Saturday.”