Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
‘The Saracens People Don’t See’ Gives An Inside View Into the Saracens Men’s Team

18.09.24
A new content series titled ‘The Saracens People Don’t See’ (TSPDS) will document the 24/25 season, bringing fans closer to the Saracens Men’s team than ever before.

Consisting of seven episodes, the first of which will be premiered across Saracens YouTube and Facebook channels on Friday 20th September at 6pm, the series will give unprecedented access to the team and their people-first approach.

With a new-look squad led by Club Captain, Maro Itoje, TSPDS will focus less on the squad as rugby players, but hone in on the Saracens players and coaches as people. Fans will not necessarily see what the players eat, what they do in the gym, or how they prepare for games, but more how they focus on building relationships as a group, being good team-mates, having strong values and working hard for each other. This people-first approach has led to Saracens success on the field over the past decade.

Episode One follows the team as they regroup for pre-season taking them from North London to Quinta do Lago in a relentless eight-week period. With a whole host of summer arrivals including the likes of Fergus Burke, Phil Brantingham, Rhys Carre, Louie Johnson and Sam Spink, the importance of integration has been paramount with the new Gallagher Premiership season fast approaching.

Whether it was social capital in team meetings, a visit from the fire brigade or a training camp in Portugal, cameras have been capturing the team’s preparations as well as featuring in-depth interviews with a range of players and coaches. With several experienced international players absent for the majority of pre-season, there have been new voices emerging with the likes of Ivan van Zyl and Andy Onyeama-Christie setting the standards on and off the training pitch.

Additionally, young scrum-half Charlie Bracken, one of the most exciting young talents in England, is looking to follow in the footsteps of his World Cup winning father Kyran, speaks candidly about making his mark in the first team.

Kicking Coach Dan Vickers also lays out a number of ways the coaching group have been instilling togetherness and reinforcing the habits of a true Saracen.

Watching TSPDS will give fans a deeper understanding of how the Saracens team aim for success in a way that has not been done in sports documentaries to date.

Warrick Lang, Rugby Manager and Head of Culture is delighted to open the doors to viewers throughout the 24/25 campaign.

“Saracens has always been a place that cares deeply about our people and the connections that we make across the group.

We have been lucky enough to make so many bonds and friendships throughout the pre-season period starting from day one, and to be able to share that with our fans and wider viewers is incredibly exciting.

Everyone here firmly believes that these special memories can lead us towards a very special  2024/25 season, and we can’t wait for it to start in Gloucester on Saturday.”

Mark Thompson | Start of Season Message

Happy New Season, everyone! It seems like only the blink of an eye that the 2023/24 campaign was drawing to a close. Two weeks ago we launched the 24/25 at our ‘Big Bash’ with 450 players, fans, partners, staff, and friends in the room together from our rugby and community footprint. The warmth and depth […]

19.09.24
MATCH REACTION | Lewis Sones (PWR Up Rd 2)

Saracens Women’s Assistant Coach Lewis Sones was pleased with what he saw, as his side began their 24/25 season with a 7-try victory against London rivals Harlequins. After a long pre-season block, this was the first time the side had been able to take to the field competitively and Sones felt that his side put […]

15.09.24
