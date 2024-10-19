MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears Women 24-41 Saracens Women

Saracens Women continued their impressive start to the season by making a big statement with a 41-24 victory over Bristol Bears Women at Ashton Gate.

In part one of a double header, a strong crowd were in place to watch a display full of character as Alex Austerberry’s side kept the West Country outfit at arms length to stay top of the league.

Tries from Jemma-Jo Linkins, Bryony Field, two from May Campbell and two from Sydney Gregson ensured the Women in Black would leave Bristol with all five points to conclude a big week for the club after the announcement that StoneX Stadium will host the PWR Final this season.

Sarries had plenty of early possession, strong carries from Gregson and Field threatened to get the attack clicking in the Bristol sunshine.

Renee Bonner found some space on the right wing as Bristol threatened to open the scoring, but Linkins was up to the challenge and stopped the attack.

Alysha Corrigan, who was making her second debut also showed her pace to get back and gather a grubber which could well have troubled the try-line.

After showing impressive defensive discipline it then looked like Sarries had been rewarded with the opening try, but agonisingly it was disallowed after a check with the Television Match Official.

Leanne Infante broke from a ruck and then Linkins took play up to the line, before Joia Bennett bundled over from close range but was penalised for a double movement.

The visitors scored from the next attack though to take a deserved lead with 22 minutes gone. Emma Hardy charged in to the 22 and then released Linkins down the right wing who dived over acrobatically in the corner to put the Women in Black 5-0 ahead.

Bristol looked to respond straight away with a five metre lineout, but again the Sarries defence was rock solid and held the maul up to earn a turnover.

Two kicks in behind from Bristol then put them on the front foot, however Corrigan was once again there to mop up any danger and clear down the pitch.

Sarries then had a huge chance to extend their lead as Amelia MacDougall’s looping pass found Corrigan in some space and Poppy Cleall’s strong carry then took play right up to the line, but Bristol got over the ball and earned a much needed penalty.

They extended the lead from the next attack though to take control of the match. They patiently went through the phases in the 22 and then Campbell crashed over the gainline to score the second try of the afternoon. MacDougall’s conversion made it 12-0 as we went past the 30 minute mark.

Bristol got back in to the match just before the break though as Millie David showed her pace from 40 metres to race clear of the defence and open their account for the afternoon. Amber Reed converted to cut the lead to five points.

Sarries struck with the last play of the half though to give themselves a commanding lead at the break. A penalty was kicked to the corner, and then the ball moved from right to left to find Gregson who went over the last defender and dotted down in the corner. The conversion went just wide, but the visitors had a 17-7 lead as they went down the tunnel.

It was a slow start to the second half but Sarries then secured the bonus point 10 minutes after the restart with try number four. A neat play from the lineout between Field and Fi Mcintosh saw the hooker go close, but then Campbell went over from the next phase to the delight of the travelling fans. MacDougall’s impressive conversion made it 24-7 with 30 minutes remaining.

Bristol hit back with their trusted rolling maul proving too powerful to stop as Lana Skeldon was at the base to dot down, meaning the lead was down to 12 points with 55 minutes gone.

The Bears set piece was starting to take control with two successive scrum penalties, but just when they needed it most the visitors managed to hold up a maul and earn a crucial turnover.

The momentum was still with the Bears though, and their third try set up a grandstand finish. Lucy Burgess took a penalty quickly and went right up to the line before the ball was spun to David on the wing who had the pace to dive over in the corner. The conversion went wide, but now the lead was just seven points with 15 minutes remaining.

Big moments need big players, and just when it looked as if Bristol would complete a comeback, Gregson scored a try of the season contender to give Sarries some breathing space.

A beautifully disguised inside pass found the Red Rose and she showed incredible pace to run clear from 35 metres and slide in under the posts for try number five. Linkins converted, giving the visitors a 31-17 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Bristol looked for another late rally, and Keira Bevan thought she had scored an interception to give them an outside chance but after a check with the TMO the try was disallowed for offside.

The points were then wrapped up by Sarries as Field went over from a rolling maul with only five minutes left to give the Londoners even more to cheer about. Linkins again converted as the lead grew to 21 points.

Bristol crossed with only seconds left as Amber Reed dummied her way to the line only to be halted by a Linkins penalty in the final play, and that proved to be the last notable act of a brilliant day at the office for Sarries, who will take enormous confidence from an impressive performance in the West Country.