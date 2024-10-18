Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 5)

18.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 17 At 14.34.53
Screenshot 2024 10 17 At 14.35.03

Nick Isiekwe spoke of his pride as he prepares to make his 150th Saracens appearance on Saturday when the Men in Black head to Ashton Gate to take on the table-topping Bristol Bears.

The second-rower made his debut for the club at the age of just 18 and has been a stalwart at StoneX Stadium ever since, with three Premiership titles, one Champions Cup trophy and 11 England caps to his name.

Sarries will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat in the derby against Harlequins last week, and face an in-form Bears outfit who won in dramatic fashion at Sandy Park in their last outing.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made seven changes from the side that came up short at The Stoop ahead of a bumper day at Ashton Gate which also sees Saracens Women in action.

It’s a straight swap in the front row as Theo Dan starts in place of Jamie George alongside Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni.

Hugh Tizard accompanies captain Maro Itoje in the engine room, whilst Theo McFarland, Toby Knight and Tom Willis complete the back-row. Juan Martin Gonzalez was ruled out after injuring his bicep against Quins, Andy Onyeama-Christie will have surgery on Monday and Ben Earl also failed to recover from a minor knock picked up at The Stoop.

Ivan Van Zyl is alongside Alex Goode at fly-half, with the 36-year-old replacing Fergus Burke who picked up a minor hamstring injury in the week.

Josh Hallett comes in for his second Premiership start alongside recent England call-up Alex Lozowski.

Rotimi Segun returns to the Starting XV, with Elliot Daly reverting to full-back and Tobias Elliot remaining on the right wing.

On the bench there are potential first appearances of the season for Phil Brantingham and Nathan Michelow whilst Nick Isiekwe is in line for a landmark day in a Saracens shirt.

Isiekwe says he’s excited to represent his club for the 150th time on Saturday.

“To make one appearance for the club is an honour but to be making my 150th is special and I have a lot of people to thank for getting to this point!

I’m so proud to be achieving this and I hope to make many more.”

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Alex Goode

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Josh Hallett

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Nick Tompkins

23 Brandon Jackson

News

