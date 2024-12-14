Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Gloucester-Hartpury 47-31 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 10)

14.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Zhtry

Saracens Women lost out at Kingsholm, as Gloucester-Hartpury secured a bonus-point victory.

Despite the loss, Saracens were able to come away with a try bonus-point which could still prove crucial come the final reckoning.

An early knock-on put the hosts on the front foot, with Sarries having to dig deep defensively to hold them out, with McKinley Hunt and Marlie Packer putting in some big shots to delay the hosts’ charge.

It looked for all money like the pressure had finally told though in the eighth minute, as Gloucester-Hartpury spun the ball wide, only for Mia Venner to drop the ball over the line.

That proved to be only a momentary respite for Sarries though, as Kate Williams eventually crashed over from the back of a maul.

Gloucester-Hartpury scored a second shortly after too, with Nel Metcalfe running in out wide, before Sarries managed to wrestle back momentum with a huge defensive shift forcing a knock-on.

With Sarries growing into the contest, Alysha Corrigan sparked her side into life with a lovely break down the wing, before Sarries drew a penalty and went to the corner.

From there, they were able to hit straight back, as the pack kept it tight, and May Campbell burrowed over from close range.

Sarries were growing into the contest now, with Zoe Harrison narrowing the gap with a penalty in front of the posts, before the hosts scored immediately, as Mo Hunt sniped off a breakdown to increase the lead.

Sarries needed a response, and they set about finding it as half-time drew close, as Corrigan again took play into the 22, before the hosts gave away a penalty.

With Ella Wyrwas keeping the ball moving quickly, Harrison spotted a gap out wide and sniped herself to dot down. The conversion narrowed the gap at the break, but Emma Sing raced free minutes after the start of the second half to increase the advantage and put her side back on the front foot.

With her side under pressure, Packer popped up with another crucial turnover for her side straight from the restart, as Sarries again looked to hit back.

The maul looked to have the upper hand again, as it motored forwards, but a knock-on halted the charge.

Sarries made sure they did respond again soon after though, with Harrison adding her second of the afternoon after the maul had again done the damage, allowing Wyrwas to spin the ball out wide for the fly-half to dot down.

The game was moving at a rate of knots, with Maud Muir then crossing out wide for the hosts, before Kelsey Clifford added her side’s fourth from close-range, as the match continued to ebb and flow.

Harrison’s conversion narrowed the gap to two points, but the hosts again managed to find the upper hand and swing the momentum back their way in the Sarries 22.

Gabrielle Senft and Kelsey Clifford both did well to secure turnovers for their side, but Senft then saw yellow for an infringement on the line, and the hosts took full advantage, as Neve Jones rumbled over from a maul.

Mackenzie Carson then added another from close range shortly after to seal the game for the hosts and, despite a final attacking salvo from Sarries, they were unable to challenge the scoreboard, with the hosts kicking the ball out to secure the win.

MATCH REPORT | Stade Francais 17-28 Saracens Men

Saracens Men continued their perfect start to the new Investec Champions Cup campaign after leaving Paris with an impressive 28-17 victory over Stade Francais. The North Londoners trailed by 10 points early on but the game turned on its head when Sekou Macalou was sent off after just 20 minutes, and Sarries were ruthless from […]

15.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 10)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry felt that his side let an opportunity get away from them, as they slipped to defeat on the road against Gloucester-Hartpury. Despite coming away with a try bonus-point, Sarries had chances to edge ahead in the game and the DoR felt that simple errors had ultimately cost his side. “You […]

14.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
101010

