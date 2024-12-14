MATCH REPORT | Gloucester-Hartpury 47-31 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 10)

Saracens Women lost out at Kingsholm, as Gloucester-Hartpury secured a bonus-point victory.

Despite the loss, Saracens were able to come away with a try bonus-point which could still prove crucial come the final reckoning.

An early knock-on put the hosts on the front foot, with Sarries having to dig deep defensively to hold them out, with McKinley Hunt and Marlie Packer putting in some big shots to delay the hosts’ charge.

It looked for all money like the pressure had finally told though in the eighth minute, as Gloucester-Hartpury spun the ball wide, only for Mia Venner to drop the ball over the line.

That proved to be only a momentary respite for Sarries though, as Kate Williams eventually crashed over from the back of a maul.

Gloucester-Hartpury scored a second shortly after too, with Nel Metcalfe running in out wide, before Sarries managed to wrestle back momentum with a huge defensive shift forcing a knock-on.

With Sarries growing into the contest, Alysha Corrigan sparked her side into life with a lovely break down the wing, before Sarries drew a penalty and went to the corner.

From there, they were able to hit straight back, as the pack kept it tight, and May Campbell burrowed over from close range.

Sarries were growing into the contest now, with Zoe Harrison narrowing the gap with a penalty in front of the posts, before the hosts scored immediately, as Mo Hunt sniped off a breakdown to increase the lead.

Sarries needed a response, and they set about finding it as half-time drew close, as Corrigan again took play into the 22, before the hosts gave away a penalty.

With Ella Wyrwas keeping the ball moving quickly, Harrison spotted a gap out wide and sniped herself to dot down. The conversion narrowed the gap at the break, but Emma Sing raced free minutes after the start of the second half to increase the advantage and put her side back on the front foot.

With her side under pressure, Packer popped up with another crucial turnover for her side straight from the restart, as Sarries again looked to hit back.

The maul looked to have the upper hand again, as it motored forwards, but a knock-on halted the charge.

Sarries made sure they did respond again soon after though, with Harrison adding her second of the afternoon after the maul had again done the damage, allowing Wyrwas to spin the ball out wide for the fly-half to dot down.

The game was moving at a rate of knots, with Maud Muir then crossing out wide for the hosts, before Kelsey Clifford added her side’s fourth from close-range, as the match continued to ebb and flow.

Harrison’s conversion narrowed the gap to two points, but the hosts again managed to find the upper hand and swing the momentum back their way in the Sarries 22.

Gabrielle Senft and Kelsey Clifford both did well to secure turnovers for their side, but Senft then saw yellow for an infringement on the line, and the hosts took full advantage, as Neve Jones rumbled over from a maul.

Mackenzie Carson then added another from close range shortly after to seal the game for the hosts and, despite a final attacking salvo from Sarries, they were unable to challenge the scoreboard, with the hosts kicking the ball out to secure the win.