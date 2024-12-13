Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Stade Francais v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 2)

13.12.24
Saracens Training Session 116

Liam Williams will make his eagerly anticipated second debut for the club when Saracens Men head to Paris to face Stade Francais in Round Two of the Investec Champions Cup.

The Welsh wizard’s first appearance since the 2019 Premiership Final will see him start on the right wing at the Stade Jean-Bouin as Sarries aim to make it back-to-back European wins.

After an opening victory against Vodacom Bulls last weekend at a stormy StoneX, Director of Rugby Mark McCall makes two changes to the starting XV that picked up all five points.

An unchanged front row sees Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni pack down either side of Jamie George at hooker. Captain Maro Itoje is joined by Nick Isiekwe in the second row after making a record 24 tackles in the first round of the competition.

The one change in the pack comes in the back row, Theo McFarland remains at blindside flanker, with Ben Earl swapping places with Juan Martin Gonzalez in the match day 23. After another Player of the Match display against the Bulls, Tom Willis remains number eight.

Half-back partners Ivan Van Zyl and Fergus Burke remains intact for the third successive fixture, whilst Nick Tompkins will wear 12 with Lucio Cinti joining him in the centres once again.

Upon his return to the Saracens squad, Williams will accompany the right wing in place of Tobias Elliott. Rotimi Segun and Elliot Daly remain in the back three from the previous round.

Amongst the replacements, Phil Brantingham could make his Investec Champions Cup debut, Theo Dan will make his 50th appearance for the club and Olly Hartley is also named in the match day 23 for the first time since returning from injury during the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Williams is excited to run out in Saracens colours in the Champions Cup once again.

Saracens Men team to play Stade Francais:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Liam Williams

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Tiff Eden

23 Olly Hartley

