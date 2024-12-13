TEAM NEWS | Stade Francais v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 2)

Liam Williams will make his eagerly anticipated second debut for the club when Saracens Men head to Paris to face Stade Francais in Round Two of the Investec Champions Cup.

The Welsh wizard’s first appearance since the 2019 Premiership Final will see him start on the right wing at the Stade Jean-Bouin as Sarries aim to make it back-to-back European wins.

After an opening victory against Vodacom Bulls last weekend at a stormy StoneX, Director of Rugby Mark McCall makes two changes to the starting XV that picked up all five points.

An unchanged front row sees Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni pack down either side of Jamie George at hooker. Captain Maro Itoje is joined by Nick Isiekwe in the second row after making a record 24 tackles in the first round of the competition.

The one change in the pack comes in the back row, Theo McFarland remains at blindside flanker, with Ben Earl swapping places with Juan Martin Gonzalez in the match day 23. After another Player of the Match display against the Bulls, Tom Willis remains number eight.

Half-back partners Ivan Van Zyl and Fergus Burke remains intact for the third successive fixture, whilst Nick Tompkins will wear 12 with Lucio Cinti joining him in the centres once again.

Upon his return to the Saracens squad, Williams will accompany the right wing in place of Tobias Elliott. Rotimi Segun and Elliot Daly remain in the back three from the previous round.

Amongst the replacements, Phil Brantingham could make his Investec Champions Cup debut, Theo Dan will make his 50th appearance for the club and Olly Hartley is also named in the match day 23 for the first time since returning from injury during the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Williams is excited to run out in Saracens colours in the Champions Cup once again.

“_____”

Saracens Men team to play Stade Francais:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Liam Williams

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Tiff Eden

23 Olly Hartley