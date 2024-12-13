Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Gloucester-Hartpury vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 10)

13.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gabby1
Gabby2

Back-row Gabrielle Senft is hoping her side can keep up their recent momentum in tomorrow's clash against Gloucester-Hartpury.

Two back-to-back victories over Loughborough and Leicester have seen Saracens climb into second place in the table and Senft believes that the results have been crucial for her side when it comes to rediscovering that winning feeling.

"These last two games have been really important for us. Things haven't always gone our way during those two games but we've found a way to win and that's been really positive. We were pleased with how things went against Leicester and the start we made, but we want to make sure that we can keep that level of performance up for 80 minutes."

Gloucester-Hartpury though are back-to-back champions for a reason and, after a thrilling victory over tomorrow's hosts earlier this season at StoneX Stadium, Senft admitting that she was expecting a hugely physical and high-tempo game.

"The match at home earlier in the season was crazy. The pace of the game was unreal and we had to work really hard to pull ourselves back into it and turn the result around. That win was huge for us and a big moment early in the season. We know the threats that they bring. They're physical, they like to move the ball and keep the tempo high, so we need to be alive to the threats they will bring this weekend."

There are four changes from the side that took to the field against Leicester Tigers last weekend.

McKinley Hunt comes back into the side to start at loosehead prop, with May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford continuing alongside her in the front-row.

Rosie Galligan also starts for the first time since round 7, with Georgia Evans joining her in the second-row.

Sharifa Kasolo also returns to the side at blindside flanker, whilst Marlie Packer captains the side from openside flanker and Senft starts at number 8.

The halfback pairing is unchanged, with Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison again linking up at 9 and 10. It's as you were in the centres too, with Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson starting alongside each other again.

In the back three, Fancy Bermudez and Alysha Corrigan continue on the wings, with Sarah McKenna returning to the side at fullback.

Bryony Field, Akina Gondwe and Carmen Tremelling provide the front-row cover, with Louise McMillan and Bryony Cleall named as the additional forward cover on the bench.

In the backs, Leanne Infante is again named in the side, alongside Amelia MacDougall, with Lotte Sharp reverting to the bench after a try-scoring performance last weekend.

Senft has certainly found her feet since joining the club in the summer, scoring three tries already and she explained that she was loving her time in North London.

"It’s been a great first half of the season. We have such a great group at Sarries, including a special crew of Canadians. We are playing high quality matches week in and week out and are being tested every game, which keeps us building as we grow towards the business end of the season and our ultimate goal."

Saracens Women's Team vs Gloucester-Hartpury:

1. McKinley Hunt

2. ⁠May Campbell

3. ⁠Kelsey Clifford

4. ⁠Rosie Galligan

5. ⁠Georgia Evans

6. ⁠Sharifa Kasolo

7. ⁠Marlie Packer (Captain)

8. ⁠Gabrielle Senft

9. ⁠ Ella Wyrwas

10. ⁠Zoe Harrison

11. ⁠Fancy Bermudez

12. ⁠Emma Hardy

13. ⁠Sydney Gregson

14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan

15. ⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. ⁠Bryony Field

17. ⁠Akina Gondwe

18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling

19. ⁠Louise McMillan

20. ⁠Bryony Cleall

21. ⁠Leanne Infante

22. ⁠Amelia MacDougall

23. ⁠Lotte Sharp

