Saracens Men name Academy Side to Face Paarl Boys School

Saracens Academy can confirm the squads that will face Paarl Boys School tomorrow at the StoneX Stadium.

Saracens will host South African school boy side Paarl Boys School in their final leg of their UK tour. The StoneX will house three games across Friday afternoon, with U16, U17 and U18 sides all in action.

Coming into these fixtures undefeated during their tour of the UK, Paarl Boys are the first international school to face Saracens in a block fixture, proving tough opponents ahead of the Premiership Academy League kicking off in a few weeks time.

With over 50 Sarries youngsters in action across the afternoon, the games will showcase the future stars awaiting the Men in Black. With the chance to face some of South Africa's hottest prospects, players from across the pathway will be able to express their talents at the StoneX Stadium.

Saracens U16 team to play Paarl Boys High School (14:00 KO):

1 Tre Harris (Ben Earl PDG)

2 Joe Wisbey (Ben Earl PDG)

3 Cameron Blanche (Jamie George PDG)

4 Michael Bridge (Ben Earl PDG)

5 Aidan Enskat (Ben Earl PDG)

6 Saxon Louca (Maro Itoje PDG)

7 Cameron Hough (Jackson Wray PDG)

8 Olly Barriball (Jamie George PDG)

9 Will Ford (Maro Itoje PDG)

10 Lochy Bracken (c) (Jamie George PDG)

11 Tom Ravenscroft (Ben Earl PDG)

12 Charlie Morgan (Ben Earl PDG)

13 Rio Bennett (Ben Earl PDG)

14 Malakai Morgan (Maro Itoje PDG)

15 Barnaby Hooks (Jamie George PDG)

Replacements:

16 Sebastian Habdank (Maro Itoje PDG)

17 Jack Cuggy (Maro Itoje PDG)

18 Daniel Cadmus (Ben Earl PDG)

19 Adam Ibironke (Ben Earl PDG)

20 Spike Hodgson (Jamie George PDG)

21 Danny Zimmern (Ben Earl PDG)

22 Joe Chatterton (Jamie George PDG)

23 Pascal Noah (Ben Earl PDG)

24 Dejon Simms (Jamie George PDG)

25 Oliver Lewis (Ben Earl PDG)

Saracens U17 team to play Paarl Boys High School (16:00 KO):

1 Dylan Jenkins (Campion)

2 Albert Newbury-Kemp (Hemel Hempstead School)

3 Harrison Perry (Felsted)

4 Joshua Nnatu (Merchant Taylors)

5 Freddie Jones (Sutton Valence School)

6 Ed Karsak (The Judd School)

7 AJ Henry (Mill Hill)

8 Obi Spencer (c) (Oaklands College)

9 Charlie Heard (Berkhamsted)

10 Austen Burns (vc) (Berkhamsted)

11 Ore Adebayo (Haberdasher's Boys School)

12 Daniel Lake (St Benedicts)

13 Leo McCarthy (Coopers Coburn)

14 Freddie Stewart (Berkhamsted)

15 Taniel Tumusime (Whitemore High School)

Replacements:

16 Brandon Nathan (Eltham College)

17 Charles Bachelor (Berkhamsted School)

18 Toju Akinola (Oaklands)

19 PJ Ludlow (Berkhamsted School)

20 Emmanuel Soroh (St Albans School)

21 Nathaniel Smith (Campion)

22 Zac James (Campion)

23 JJ McCarthy (Henley College)

Saracens U18 team to play Paarl Boys High School (18:00 KO):

1 Alan Poku (Bishop Wand)

2 Abdoul Bantango (Oaklands)

3 Lewis Young

4 Jack Murphy (Colfe's)

5 Mathis Dehauteur (Oaklands)

6 Lewis Golding (Hartpury)

7 Jack Marshall (vc) (Campion)

8 Luca Esposito (Sutton Valence School)

9 Asa Stewart-Harris (c) (St Albans)

10 Finn Keylock (Bishop Wand)

11 Noah Caluori (Mill Hill)

12 Matt Branch-Holland (Ravens Wood)

13 Alex Mason (Berkhamsted)

14 Tai Alleyne (Oaklands)

15 Zac Finch (Ravens Wood)

Replacements:

16 Owen Gillet (Felsted)

17 Gabriel Registe (Campion)

18 Marlon Farouk-Roy (Oaklands)

19 Joel Blackburn (Oaklands)

20 Harry Visick (Mill Hill)

21 Ore Adebayo (Haberdasher's Boys School)

22 Freddie Stewart (Berkhamsted)