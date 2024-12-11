PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall pre Stade Francais (A)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Saracens Men have a huge opportunity to build on the momentum gained against Vodacom Bulls when they travel to Paris this weekend.

The Men in Black will meet Stade Francais for the first time in their history, and the boss is under no illusions as to how big the challenge will be in the French capital.

“What we know is they are a different proposition at home than they are on the road. They came second in the Top 14 last year and won 12 out of 13 home games. This year, this they won four out of five home games and beat Clermont by 30 points and Racing by 40 points. They are a big opponent for us their own patch.

Winning away from home in Europe is hard. There were only three wins last weekend from away teams, but we know if you want to go deep in this competition you need to pick up something on the road.”

The bonus point win over the Bulls has put Sarries in a strong position, and McCall knows that a win this weekend would put them in a strong position.

“In the past when you had six games in qualifying which went straight to a quarter-final there was a bit more margin for error. Now, if you don’t win away games you will find yourselves away from home pretty quickly in the concluding rounds.

We have created an opportunity to go and do that by the effort against Bulls. It is an opportunity we are keen to take. Going away and doing that in France is the challenge. What we prize most at the club is consistency and being able to go tough action after tough action after tough action. That was the story of the last weekend. Last year there was one away win the last 16 – home advantage is very important. We have got off to a good start but we need to back up performances."

He was also asked about Tom Willis' sensational form after yet another Player of the Match display last weekend.

“The fact you keep asking the question means he must be doing ok! Saturday was different in a way because he was against Springboks, against a big, big, big URC team and he was physically a standout. Going back to Stade and playing against a big French team, those are the sort of games Steve Borthwick would have his eye on. Tom has done a great job for us all season."

Check out Saracens Men against Stade Francais this Sunday from the Stade Jean-Bouin, with kick off at 13:00 UK time, live on Premier Sports!