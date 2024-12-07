MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 5-38 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 9)

Saracens Women continued their winning run, with a hard-fought victory away at Leicester Tigers.

After last weekend’s victory over Loughborough Lightning, Sarries looked to start fast, as Fancy Bermudez broke free and into the Leicester 22 on her first start for the club.

With less than two minutes on the clock, her pack followed up behind her, with Kelsey Clifford crashing over for the opening try of the game.

Saracens were flying in the opening exchanges, with Bermudez at the heart of the second try just a minute later.

A half-break and offload from Zoe Harrison allowed the Canadian speedster to burst free, offloading to Lotte Sharp on her inside, with the fullback round the final defender and racing in for the score.

Leicester were still sticking in the fight though and asking questions of the Saracens defence.

In difficult wind and rain though, Saracens’ defence continued to stand up, with May Campbell popping up with a crucial turnover, before consecutive penalties allowed Sarries to work their way into the Tigers 22.

With another penalty awarded, Gabrielle Senft took matters into her own hands, tapping and going, before powering over the line for her side’s third try in 12 minutes.

Akina Gondwe and Louise McMillan were continuing to show grit in defence, forcing Tigers backwards, before turnover ball allowed Harrison to kick through for Alysha Corrigan to chase, with the Canadian just being beaten to the ball by the onrushing Leicester defender.

Moments later, the visitors were reduced to 14 players, as Tahlia Brody saw red for a head-on-head tackle on Marlie Packer and from there, Sarries wasted little time in securing the bonus-point, as Akina Gondwe crashed over from the back of a rolling maul.

Harrison then converted, as conditions began to worsen, and handling became a challenge for both sides.

Towards the end of the first period, Kelsey Clifford burst through the Tigers defence to put her side back within range, but ultimately the opportunity came to nothing.

Leicester began the second period with their tails up, but Saracens soon wrestled momentum back with a well-worked score.

From a penalty, Packer burst up towards the try line, before Harrison put Sydney Gregson clean through to score her first of the afternoon.

Suffocating defence was becoming a feature of the performance for Sarries, with another huge set forcing Leicester back up to halfway, before Emma Hardy secured a turnover for her side.

Gregson had her second soon after, as Packer burst off the back of a maul and fed her centre to race clean through for a second of the afternoon.

Leicester responded on the hour mark, as Leah Bartlett charged down a clearance kick to get her side on the board, but Sarries still kept themselves on the front foot, with Harrison finding two booming 50-22’s to put her side back in the attacking red zone.

Knock-ons in the wind and rain were continuing to halt any further progress though, despite the front-row securing several massive scrum penalties against the head.

With time ticking away, Sarries looked for one last opportunity out wide, but Leicester held firm to deny the score.

It mattered little in the end though, as Saracens saw out the game to secure an important bonus-point win.