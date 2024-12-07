MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 27 - 5 Vodacom Bulls

Saracens kicked off their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a bonus-point win against the Vodacom Bulls.

The Men in Black delivered a stellar performance in front of the best-selling Champions Cup group-stage fixture the club has ever had, thanks to tries from Rhys Carre, Jamie George, Tom Willis, and Ben Earl.

Storm Darragh was at the forefront of this contest as both sides battled the challenging conditions throughout the 80 minutes.

The Vodacom Bulls inflicted early damage, earning a penalty from the first scrum of the game. Despite the hosts' best efforts to keep the Bulls at bay, consistent penalties in the red zone kept the pressure on the Men in Black.

On Goosen’s third kick to the corner, the South Africans struck. After strong carries from the forwards, the backs were soon released. Willie Le Roux produced a well-timed pass over the Saracens defence, allowing de Klerk to sprint home for the opening score. The wind denied Goosen the chance to add the extras.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Sarries launched their first attack. Elliot Daly did well under the high ball before making inroads and offloading to Lucio Cinti. The Argentine linked up with Rotimi Segun, whose break into the Bulls' 22 put Saracens in a strong position.

After a penalty was awarded in the hosts’ favour, Fergus Burke nudged his side into the corner, hoping to close the gap. Following a half-break from Theo McFarland, Saracens were awarded another penalty in front of the posts. However, the wind caused problems again, and Burke’s attempt at three points rattled the upright, bouncing back into Saracens' hands.

Sarries’ determination soon paid off. Multiple quick tap penalties in the red zone saw the Bulls relent, allowing Rhys Carre to crash over from close range. Burke’s attempt to take the lead was again thwarted by the wind.

Ill-discipline was proving costly for the visitors, as consecutive penalties allowed the Men in Black to advance up the field into goal-kicking range. Fergus Burke made no mistake this time, putting the hosts three points up just before the break.

The Bulls attempted to re-establish their lead late in the half with a driving maul. However, brilliant defence from the North Londoners stalled the Bulls' progress towards the line, keeping the deficit at just three points.

Sarries kept up the pressure at the start of the second half, and with the wind behind them, looked close to opening their scoring. After two yellow cards were issued to the visitors in quick succession, Saracens capitalised on their man advantage. Burke found touch, and his forwards went to work, driving Jamie George over for the score.

The hosts continued to turn the screw as the second half progressed. A clever kick in behind from Elliot Daly applied further pressure on the Bulls. With the South Africans unable to collect their own lineout deep in their own 22, Saracens pounced. After consecutive strong carries from the forward pack, it was Tom Willis who provided the finishing touch in the corner.

With momentum firmly with the hosts, Saracens went in search of a bonus-point score. Another penalty at the breakdown allowed Burke to kick deep into the Bulls' half. After Theo Dan peeled away from a driving maul, Van Zyl went against the grain, firing the ball over to Ben Earl on the short side. The back-rower marked his return to the StoneX with a brilliant finish in the corner, shrugging off Bulls defenders before dotting it down inches from the touchline.

With the full five points secured, the Men in Black managed to see out their 22-point advantage during a stop-start final period. Despite the Bulls having the majority of possession, the fierce winds prevented them from making many dents in the Saracens defence.

