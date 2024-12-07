Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 27 - 5 Vodacom Bulls

07.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025
Saracens V Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

Saracens kicked off their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a bonus-point win against the Vodacom Bulls.

The Men in Black delivered a stellar performance in front of the best-selling Champions Cup group-stage fixture the club has ever had, thanks to tries from Rhys Carre, Jamie George, Tom Willis, and Ben Earl.

Storm Darragh was at the forefront of this contest as both sides battled the challenging conditions throughout the 80 minutes.

The Vodacom Bulls inflicted early damage, earning a penalty from the first scrum of the game. Despite the hosts' best efforts to keep the Bulls at bay, consistent penalties in the red zone kept the pressure on the Men in Black.

On Goosen’s third kick to the corner, the South Africans struck. After strong carries from the forwards, the backs were soon released. Willie Le Roux produced a well-timed pass over the Saracens defence, allowing de Klerk to sprint home for the opening score. The wind denied Goosen the chance to add the extras.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Sarries launched their first attack. Elliot Daly did well under the high ball before making inroads and offloading to Lucio Cinti. The Argentine linked up with Rotimi Segun, whose break into the Bulls' 22 put Saracens in a strong position.

After a penalty was awarded in the hosts’ favour, Fergus Burke nudged his side into the corner, hoping to close the gap. Following a half-break from Theo McFarland, Saracens were awarded another penalty in front of the posts. However, the wind caused problems again, and Burke’s attempt at three points rattled the upright, bouncing back into Saracens' hands.

Sarries’ determination soon paid off. Multiple quick tap penalties in the red zone saw the Bulls relent, allowing Rhys Carre to crash over from close range. Burke’s attempt to take the lead was again thwarted by the wind.

Ill-discipline was proving costly for the visitors, as consecutive penalties allowed the Men in Black to advance up the field into goal-kicking range. Fergus Burke made no mistake this time, putting the hosts three points up just before the break.

The Bulls attempted to re-establish their lead late in the half with a driving maul. However, brilliant defence from the North Londoners stalled the Bulls' progress towards the line, keeping the deficit at just three points.

Sarries kept up the pressure at the start of the second half, and with the wind behind them, looked close to opening their scoring. After two yellow cards were issued to the visitors in quick succession, Saracens capitalised on their man advantage. Burke found touch, and his forwards went to work, driving Jamie George over for the score.

The hosts continued to turn the screw as the second half progressed. A clever kick in behind from Elliot Daly applied further pressure on the Bulls. With the South Africans unable to collect their own lineout deep in their own 22, Saracens pounced. After consecutive strong carries from the forward pack, it was Tom Willis who provided the finishing touch in the corner.

With momentum firmly with the hosts, Saracens went in search of a bonus-point score. Another penalty at the breakdown allowed Burke to kick deep into the Bulls' half. After Theo Dan peeled away from a driving maul, Van Zyl went against the grain, firing the ball over to Ben Earl on the short side. The back-rower marked his return to the StoneX with a brilliant finish in the corner, shrugging off Bulls defenders before dotting it down inches from the touchline.

With the full five points secured, the Men in Black managed to see out their 22-point advantage during a stop-start final period. Despite the Bulls having the majority of possession, the fierce winds prevented them from making many dents in the Saracens defence.

We're back at StoneX in two weeks when we welcome Northampton Saints to StoneX Stadium just three days before Christmas! Book your tickets NOW!

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 5-38 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 9)

Saracens Men v Vodacom Bulls | Supporter Safety

