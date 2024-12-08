MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was pleased with how his side battled against both the conditions and the opposition in yesterday’s victory over Leicester Tigers.

In incredibly challenging conditions for both sides, Saracens started at a real speed, scoring three tries in the opening 15 minutes and Austerberry was thrilled with the intensity that his side had played at, despite the conditions making things more difficult as the game went on.

“It wasn’t a glorious game of rugby, but the first 20 minutes especially were outstanding. I thought we captured the game early on. It was a fantastic start. We played at a really high tempo and got points out of it and then the conditions and the challenging nature of the game meant that it became a bit more stop-start, with a few errors creeping in. It just became a little disjointed at times but that was always going to be the case with the conditions out there. There were still some really high-quality bits of play from the team and some scores that came from some really well-worked phases. Ultimately, it’s a five-point win in tough conditions away from home and that’s all you can ask for.”

The fast start was something that Saracens had targeted during the week and Austerberry hopes that his side can continue that into the next few weeks, as well as the defensive effort, which the Director of Rugby singled out as a particular highlight of the performance.

“We’re pleased with how quickly we started. We know that we’re at our best when we’re on the front foot and we showed that in parts in Leicester. There’s things we can tidy up going into the next few weeks too. We need to work on how we adjust to challenging conditions like we encountered here and how we can be more accurate with our movement of the ball in the mauls. Saying that, there were some superb defensive stints throughout the game. We conceded one try from a charge-down, but I thought we defended for large parts incredibly well and with real intensity. That’s something we need to celebrate and take with us into next week’s game.”

Canadian international Fancy Bermudez made her first start for the club and impressed throughout, with some high-quality touches throughout the game.

Austerberry praised how she had fared on her first start and was eager to see the wing continue her positive form in the weeks ahead.

“Fancy was fantastic. She started the game at a really high speed and was incredibly powerful with some of her carrying. She took that into the rest of the game too and was still looking for work when the game became a bit more stop-start. It was pleasing to see that performance from her, and it bodes really well going forward.”

A late change to the match day squad also meant that Fi McIntosh made her 50th appearance for the club and Austerberry paid tribute to the Scotland international for reaching the milestone.

“It’s so pleasing for Fi to get her 50th appearance. It was perhaps a bit unexpected with the late change to the team but it’s fantastic. To reach 50 appearances for a club of this stature is a huge milestone. She’s a quality player but more importantly, she’s a quality person and I’m really proud that she’s reached that milestone, and I have no doubt that she’s already focused on reaching the next one.”