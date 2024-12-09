Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Quick Questions | Tobias Elliott

09.12.24
Tob
Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

This week, it was Tobias Elliott's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Check out his answers below.

 

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Harvey Beaton (flip flops in the snow isn’t it)

Best dancer in the team?

Charlie bracken (serious robot dance moves)

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Lucio Cinti

Biggest motivator?

Maro, has to be skips!

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Brandon Jackson

Best chef in the squad?

Harvey Beaton

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

Josh Hallett

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Louie Johnson

Weirdest person in the squad?

Max Eke

Worst music taste?

Brandon Jackson

Worst roommate?

Nathan Michelow

Best roommate?

Olamide Sodeke

Funniest person in the squad?

Olamide Sodeke

Biggest liability in the squad?

Barney Merrett

Most likely to become a coach?

Louie Johnson

Fastest to the bar?

No comment

Most likely to not buy a round?

Samson Adejimi

Most trustworthy?

Max Eke

Unluckiest person in the squad?

Kaden Pearce-Paul

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Nick Tompkins

News

See all news
Tob

Quick Questions | Tobias Elliott

This week, it was Tobias Elliott's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Check out his answers below.   Worst fashion sense in the squad? Harvey Beaton (flip flops in the snow isn’t it) Best dancer in the team? Charlie bracken (serious robot dance moves) Most likely to be late for a team meeting? Lucio […]

Alexpom

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was pleased with how his side battled against both the conditions and the opposition in yesterday’s victory over Leicester Tigers. In incredibly challenging conditions for both sides, Saracens started at a real speed, scoring three tries in the opening 15 minutes and Austerberry was thrilled with the intensity that his […]

08.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 27 - 5 Vodacom Bulls

Saracens kicked off their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a memorable bonus-point win against the Vodacom Bulls. The Men in Black delivered a stellar performance in front of their best-selling Champions Cup group-stage home fixture, thanks to tries from Rhys Carre, Jamie George, Tom Willis and Ben Earl. Storm Darragh was at the forefront of […]

07.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross