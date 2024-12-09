Quick Questions | Tobias Elliott
This week, it was Tobias Elliott's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Check out his answers below.
Worst fashion sense in the squad?
Harvey Beaton (flip flops in the snow isn’t it)
Best dancer in the team?
Charlie bracken (serious robot dance moves)
Most likely to be late for a team meeting?
Lucio Cinti
Biggest motivator?
Maro, has to be skips!
Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?
Brandon Jackson
Best chef in the squad?
Harvey Beaton
Most likely to quit rugby for another job?
Josh Hallett
Biggest rugby nause in the squad?
Louie Johnson
Weirdest person in the squad?
Max Eke
Worst music taste?
Brandon Jackson
Worst roommate?
Nathan Michelow
Best roommate?
Olamide Sodeke
Funniest person in the squad?
Olamide Sodeke
Biggest liability in the squad?
Barney Merrett
Most likely to become a coach?
Louie Johnson
Fastest to the bar?
No comment
Most likely to not buy a round?
Samson Adejimi
Most trustworthy?
Max Eke
Unluckiest person in the squad?
Kaden Pearce-Paul
Biggest teacher’s pet?
Nick Tompkins