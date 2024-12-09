Quick Questions | Tobias Elliott

This week, it was Tobias Elliott's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Check out his answers below.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Harvey Beaton (flip flops in the snow isn’t it)

Best dancer in the team?

Charlie bracken (serious robot dance moves)

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Lucio Cinti

Biggest motivator?

Maro, has to be skips!

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Brandon Jackson

Best chef in the squad?

Harvey Beaton

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

Josh Hallett

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Louie Johnson

Weirdest person in the squad?

Max Eke

Worst music taste?

Brandon Jackson

Worst roommate?

Nathan Michelow

Best roommate?

Olamide Sodeke

Funniest person in the squad?

Olamide Sodeke

Biggest liability in the squad?

Barney Merrett

Most likely to become a coach?

Louie Johnson

Fastest to the bar?

No comment

Most likely to not buy a round?

Samson Adejimi

Most trustworthy?

Max Eke

Unluckiest person in the squad?

Kaden Pearce-Paul

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Nick Tompkins